On October 11, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four in the Spring area for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of the four arrested was Lorenzo Deray Lewis. Lewis is well known to Harris County as he has just thirty-five prior arrests in Harris County alone. Of those, these eleven were for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of just the burglary of a motor vehicle charges, he has spent a total of just over 4-years in jail on different occasions. His first motor vehicle burglary was in 2001 for which he did 20-days in jail. He has only been sent to prison once in his life for a total of 2-years from Harris County. In 2013 he made his way to Montgomery County and after three burglaries of motor vehicle charges got 2-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He came before Judge Case in 2014 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He asked for a jury trial which Judge Case let him have. The twelve Montgomery County Jurors gave his 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was released in April 2021 and is now on Parole until 2029. Texas Board of Pardons and Parole has not yet issued a Blue Warrant. He is now booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is $30,000.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO