HARRIS COUNTY PAROLEE ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE HAS OVER A DOZEN ARRESTS FOR SAME CHARGE
On October 11, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four in the Spring area for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of the four arrested was Lorenzo Deray Lewis. Lewis is well known to Harris County as he has just thirty-five prior arrests in Harris County alone. Of those, these eleven were for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of just the burglary of a motor vehicle charges, he has spent a total of just over 4-years in jail on different occasions. His first motor vehicle burglary was in 2001 for which he did 20-days in jail. He has only been sent to prison once in his life for a total of 2-years from Harris County. In 2013 he made his way to Montgomery County and after three burglaries of motor vehicle charges got 2-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He came before Judge Case in 2014 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He asked for a jury trial which Judge Case let him have. The twelve Montgomery County Jurors gave his 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was released in April 2021 and is now on Parole until 2029. Texas Board of Pardons and Parole has not yet issued a Blue Warrant. He is now booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is $30,000.
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says
Kamren Jones was 11 years old when shooters mistook him for a previous tenant and shot at his home, striking, and killing him.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death
HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured 2 toddlers after fireworks exploded inside truck
HOUSTON – The man convicted in the 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured two toddlers and their father has learned his fate. On Wednesday, Bayron J. Rivera was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. On Sept. 12, Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
2 years later, suspects accused of shooting 19-year-old girl to death still on the run
For Janelle Solis, her phone holds irreplaceable memories. “It didn’t matter what she was doing,” Solis said. “She was always singing.”. Solis surrounds herself with reminders of her little girl. The walls in her Pasadena home are lined with pictures, quotes and mementos. “She was just beautiful...
Shooting suspect allegedly left in victim's car from scene outside west Houston apartment
The alleged crime unfolded outside the Serenity at Cityside apartments in west Houston, police said. Two unknown suspects remain on the run.
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Detailed timeline: Murder charges filed against man accused of gunning down security guard outside of Club Onyx, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have identified and charged a man who shot and killed a security guard who intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman outside a gentlemen’s club along Houston’s popular Richmond strip, according to Houston police. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged...
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza
Houston police just released a surveillance photo of the suspect seen pointing a handgun at the man in the drive-thru of the ATM back in early September.
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
