Spring, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PAROLEE ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE HAS OVER A DOZEN ARRESTS FOR SAME CHARGE

On October 11, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four in the Spring area for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of the four arrested was Lorenzo Deray Lewis. Lewis is well known to Harris County as he has just thirty-five prior arrests in Harris County alone. Of those, these eleven were for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of just the burglary of a motor vehicle charges, he has spent a total of just over 4-years in jail on different occasions. His first motor vehicle burglary was in 2001 for which he did 20-days in jail. He has only been sent to prison once in his life for a total of 2-years from Harris County. In 2013 he made his way to Montgomery County and after three burglaries of motor vehicle charges got 2-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He came before Judge Case in 2014 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He asked for a jury trial which Judge Case let him have. The twelve Montgomery County Jurors gave his 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was released in April 2021 and is now on Parole until 2029. Texas Board of Pardons and Parole has not yet issued a Blue Warrant. He is now booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is $30,000.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Click2Houston.com

Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
#Murder#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present

HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
KHOU

Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
HOUSTON, TX

