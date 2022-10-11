ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Former Manhattan psychiatrist who arranged sledgehammer attack on ex gets 11 years

By Curtis Brodner
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Manhattan judge sentenced a former psychiatrist who pleaded guilty to sending her cousin to stab her ex and bludgeon him with a sledgehammer to 11 years in prison on Tuesday.

Pamela Buchbinder, 52, pleaded guilty to arranging the attempted killing last month, though she tried to retract her plea during sentencing on Tuesday — a request the judge quickly denied.

Prosecutors accused Buchbinder of convincing her bipolar cousin Jacob Nolan into attacking Michael Weiss, her child’s father and a fellow psychiatrist, in 2012.

She took him to Home Depot to buy the sledgehammer the night before, gave him a knife and a hand-drawn map with directions into his home and convinced Weiss to make her the beneficiary of his life insurance policy.

Nolan repeatedly stabbed Weiss and beat him with the sledgehammer, but he survived the attack.

Prosecutors accused Buchbinder of planning the attack during a custody battle over their son, who was six years old at the time.

Weiss was granted full custody after the attack.

Buchbinder was arrested in 2017 after Nolan was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison in 2016.

She pleaded guilty to assault and burglary on Sept. 7, avoiding an attempted murder charge that could have left her with an up to 25-year sentence.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Buchbinder claimed she was off her medication when she agreed to the plea deal and begged the judge to withdraw her plea, the New York Post reported.

Justice Thomas Farber rejected her motion.

