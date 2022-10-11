‘Explosion of Thefts’: Euclid police investigate dozens of stolen Kia reports

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says his department has received dozens of reports of stolen Kias in the past few weeks.

“It’s at least one a day,” Meyer told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday. “The numbers of theft reports on these vehicles are huge. This issue has increased in just the last two months. Prior to that, we didn’t have as much of an issue but we are seeing an explosion in thefts particularly of Kias and some Hyundais.”

Captain Jeff Cutwright says video on some social media sites shows how the vehicles can be stolen and he believes that is one of the reasons they are noticing the increase in thefts.

“It is becoming a trend with the teenagers and it needs to stop,” Cutwright said. “Teenagers are getting themselves involved in this activity which is a felony and they are causing damage to other vehicles, they are getting injured and they are injuring other people.”

Cutwright noted that last Wednesday when police were investigating a theft of one Kia, they ended up finding four stolen Kia’s and several teens.

Three teens were arrested. Police say two others fled and they are continuing to search for them.

“They are stealing these vehicles, taking them on joy rides and then ditch them,” the chief said. “I really recommend that owners of Kias and Hyundais get an anti-theft device for their vehicle that locks the steering wheel. Also make sure you park your car in a garage if you can or if not, in an area that is well lit. And also make sure the vehicle is locked.”

