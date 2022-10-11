Read full article on original website
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in November
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in Boulder
Easy Rated Alpine Lake Hike Near Denver | Brainard Lake
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here's Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history
A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor
Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she...
9News
Pressing pause on a recall; Next with Kyle Clark full show (10/11/22)
After switching parties, State Sen. Kevin Priola's recall is on hold. - As evictions pick back up, Denver voters face a related ballot question. - Aurora's Art-tober.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins
Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Cars careening into yards along Aurora's Havana corridor
(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
9News
9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver
DENVER — In the autumn of 1952, television was still an exotic new idea in Colorado. Harry Truman was President, America was at war in Korea and our state’s population was only a fraction of what it is today. That was the reality for KBTV, when Channel 9...
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
newsy.com
Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do
An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
9News
14% of Denver students walk, or roll, to school
In the next five years, Denver wants to double the number of kids who walk or roll to school. Part of that work is making routes safer.
Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide cyberattack affected the Colorado Springs and Denver airport websites on Monday. A Pro-Russian 'hacktivist' group known as Killnet is taking responsibility for bringing down at least 14 airport websites around the country, including LAX, LaGuardia, and the busiest airport in the country: Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. The airports were The post Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack appeared first on KRDO.
Man found near South Platte River ID'd after 23 years
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner reports that it has averaged around one unidentified person per year since 1980. One such man was found near the South Platte River back in December of 1999.
MovieMaker
‘Colorblindness Is White Supremacy’: Deconstructing Karen Takes You Inside a Challenging Talk About Race
In spring of 2019, the producers of Deconstructing Karen invited several Denver-area white women to a dinner hosted by entrepreneurs Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, whose business, Race2Dinner, offers honest conversations about race. With cameras rolling, Rao, who is Indian-American, told the women that “white supremacy and racism is bad for everyone, including white people,” as the guests nodded in agreement. Then she asked everyone to introduce themselves. One woman said she wanted her children to grow up “colorblind.”
1310kfka.com
Greeley Homeless to Receive Help
Accordin go the Greeley Tribune, the new assistant city manager, Juliana Kitten is working on helping the more than 80 people who are without shelter in Greeley. A couple ideas include Use a collective impact framework to better coordinate service providers and Explore creative temporary solutions.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
highlandsranchherald.net
City of Lone Tree, Douglas County team up to change Lincoln Avenue
In the next few years, Lincoln Avenue could experience some major transformations to help address safety and traffic concerns — but officials are still deciding what to change and are inviting public input. The deliberation is part of the “Advancing Lincoln Avenue” project, led by the City of Lone...
