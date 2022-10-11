ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Fort Collins man’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history

A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins

Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
David Heitz

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
9News

9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver

DENVER — In the autumn of 1952, television was still an exotic new idea in Colorado. Harry Truman was President, America was at war in Korea and our state’s population was only a fraction of what it is today. That was the reality for KBTV, when Channel 9...
DENVER, CO
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide cyberattack affected the Colorado Springs and Denver airport websites on Monday. A Pro-Russian 'hacktivist' group known as Killnet is taking responsibility for bringing down at least 14 airport websites around the country, including LAX, LaGuardia, and the busiest airport in the country: Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. The airports were The post Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
MovieMaker

‘Colorblindness Is White Supremacy’: Deconstructing Karen Takes You Inside a Challenging Talk About Race

In spring of 2019, the producers of Deconstructing Karen invited several Denver-area white women to a dinner hosted by entrepreneurs Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, whose business, Race2Dinner, offers honest conversations about race. With cameras rolling, Rao, who is Indian-American, told the women that “white supremacy and racism is bad for everyone, including white people,” as the guests nodded in agreement. Then she asked everyone to introduce themselves. One woman said she wanted her children to grow up “colorblind.”
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Homeless to Receive Help

Accordin go the Greeley Tribune, the new assistant city manager, Juliana Kitten is working on helping the more than 80 people who are without shelter in Greeley. A couple ideas include Use a collective impact framework to better coordinate service providers and Explore creative temporary solutions.
GREELEY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

City of Lone Tree, Douglas County team up to change Lincoln Avenue

In the next few years, Lincoln Avenue could experience some major transformations to help address safety and traffic concerns — but officials are still deciding what to change and are inviting public input. The deliberation is part of the “Advancing Lincoln Avenue” project, led by the City of Lone...
LONE TREE, CO

