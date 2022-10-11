Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Channel 6000
Oops Portland did it again! Another record breaker and more to shatter Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We did it again! Multiple records were tied or broken Wednesday. PDX topped off at 80° breaking a record of 78° from 2006. Troutdale tied its record of 80, last set in 1991. And Eugene tied a record of 79° (2006). Thursday...
No rain and more wildfire smoke forecast for Portland
Portland weather remains hot and dry as easterly winds continue to push wildfire smoke into the Willamette Valley.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
beachconnection.net
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today
(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 6000
Wednesday’s forecast: Another round of near-record heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just when you’d think we would be cooling down, we are going to be warming right back up. Expect some areas of patchy fog in the valley in the coming mornings. It’s possible that we have another temperature inversion that inhibits our temperatures in the morning hours.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Channel 6000
Tuesday’s forecast: Morning clouds turning over to sun
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is strange to say, but we will have a forecast high Tuesday that isn’t 80 degrees! We have had more 80-degree days this month than not. Expect a chill in the air in the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s when you step out the door. Tuesday afternoon will push our highs into the lower 70s.
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Region can expect some drought relief
PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
Monday offers a break from Portland’s record-setting heat, morning haze; high 74
Portland saw a weekend of record-setting heat as high pressure kept clouds at bay in the metro area and temperatures soared into the upper 80s. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 85 degrees Sunday at the Portland International Airport. That temp broke the old record of 83 which was set in 1996. Troutdale hit 85, and Hillsboro saw 87 degrees, tying the old record set in 1936. Portland also set a new high temp record Saturday when the airport reached 88 degrees, blasting the old record of 82 degrees set in 1971.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are know for serving truly delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
Channel 6000
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
kptv.com
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
Comments / 1