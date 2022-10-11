ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back: Columbus Day Storm on Oregon Coast, 60 Years Ago Today

(Oregon Coast) – October 12, 1962: what was at the moment still called Typhoon Freda made a crash landing in Oregon and SW Washington, as well as the Oregon coast, making its mark forever. Almost immediately those in the U.S. started calling it the Columbus Day Storm, and it's still the standard by which all subsequent storms have been measured. One serious tempest smacked the Oregon coast and the valley in the late 1990s with almost similar winds, but coming closer was the Great Coastal Gale of '07, which knocked out power along much of the north Oregon coast for days. (Photo above: a burning wigwam bites the dust in the storm at Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum)
