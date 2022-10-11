Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
United Way of Fort Smith Area's Power of the Purse is back.
The event benefits the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at United Way of Fort Smith Area. Daren visits with organizers about the event and D.P.I.L.
5newsonline.com
Outdoor education program at Fort Smith school takes students beyond the classroom
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Preparing children for adulthood requires so much more than reading and writing. The Future School of Fort Smith offers an outdoor education program that takes students beyond the classroom. "So it’s taking traditional classroom learning and it’s putting it into the real world," said Brett...
Halloween events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Spooky Season has arrived and area residents might be searching for some festivities to get in the Halloween spirit!
5newsonline.com
Healthy Living: Baptist Health Provides Answers for Epilepsy Patients
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder and affects people of all ages. These seizures can affect one’s safety and quality of life. Baptist Health-Fort Smith recently opened an inpatient Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) for patients who experience recurring, unprovoked seizures. Learn more at Baptist-Health.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5newsonline.com
Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme proud to represent Puerto Rico
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Puerto Rico and pride can be almost synonymous. “If you know a Puerto Rican, they have flags everywhere. They are unbelievably proud to be who they are.”. That includes Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme: an NCAA champ, a world championship contender, and equally as important: Puerto Rican.
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Farmington family finds tarantula outside home during migration season
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — October brings all sorts of creepy creatures out into the streets, and here in Northwest Arkansas that includes some with eight legs. Lori Gold says her family was enjoying the day outside their Farmington home when they came across something out of the ordinary. " [My]...
KHBS
Local mom shares story of son's diagnosis with rare form of Leukemia at 1 year old
ALMA, Ark. — Daxtin Hughes was born in 2017, and at just one year old, his family received news that would change their lives forever – he had cancer. Daxtin was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood leukemia called JMML. According to experts, JMML accounts for just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5newsonline.com
Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor. In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit...
Fort Smith police searching for missing teen
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
Remains of World War II veteran to be buried in Fort Smith
The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be interred at Fort Smith National Cemetery this month, a press release announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAR AND DRIVER
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack
If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road
MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
UPDATE: West Fork police find missing man
West Fork police are searching for a resident of the city that has been missing since Friday, October 7.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.
Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Comments / 0