Fort Smith, AR

5newsonline.com

Healthy Living: Baptist Health Provides Answers for Epilepsy Patients

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder and affects people of all ages. These seizures can affect one’s safety and quality of life. Baptist Health-Fort Smith recently opened an inpatient Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) for patients who experience recurring, unprovoked seizures. Learn more at Baptist-Health.com.
5newsonline.com

Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme proud to represent Puerto Rico

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Puerto Rico and pride can be almost synonymous. “If you know a Puerto Rican, they have flags everywhere. They are unbelievably proud to be who they are.”. That includes Razorback decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme: an NCAA champ, a world championship contender, and equally as important: Puerto Rican.
5newsonline.com

Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor. In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit...
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
CAR AND DRIVER

This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack

If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
5NEWS

Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
