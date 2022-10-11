ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Shooting in downtown Sacramento injures woman, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting in downtown Sacramento prompted a temporary road closure in the area. The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting near 8th and J streets was reported shortly after 4:40 p.m. Officers who responded found a woman who was transported to a hospital. Police said the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman shot in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. Police are investigating the incident.No further information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

UC Davis police search for burglars after several thefts around campus

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis police are searching for burglars in multiple thefts around campus. Two burglaries happened in the West Village area near campus, according to authorities. The first was on Saturday night when a burglar stole a wallet and electronics from an apartment by entering an unlocked door.
DAVIS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 11, 2022

Suspect: MARTIN, JOHNNY (BMA, 32, ARRESTED) Suspect: TURAY, MOHAMED (BMA, 27, ARRESTED) RECKLESSLY CAUSING FIRE TO STRUCTURE OR FOREST LAND. Crime Tips Via Text Messaging through “TipSoft”. Members of the community having information regarding criminal activity can send tips via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on their...
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision Hospitalizes One Person

A two-vehicle collision in Sacramento on October 11 sent at least one person to a hospital for additional medical evaluation. The crash happened along eastbound Arden Way and Eastern Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 8:12 a.m., involving a Subaru and a pickup truck. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Arden Way was blocked by the collision just east of Eastern Avenue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

1 person shot in Natomas residential area

SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office says man shot, killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died following a shooting on Madison Avenue.  According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Madison Avenue, between Polk and Jackson streets, around 9:30 p.m.  When they arrived, deputies said they found a man injured, lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento

Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
SACRAMENTO, CA

