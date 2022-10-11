UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO