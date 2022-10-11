Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
Casper woman who charged over $21K in personal expenses on company card pleads guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to unauthorized use of a credit card while working as a bookkeeper for an energy company in Mills. Denise Lynn Johnson, 58, was originally charged with 10 counts, including eight felonies, for personal expense charges totaling over $21,000, according to charging documents.
Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies
The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses
A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
Driver in July box truck chase pleads guilty; 4- to 9-year sentence recommended
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of the 2019 International Box Truck that rammed police vehicles and charged against traffic during a high-profile chase through Casper on the morning of July 19 pleaded guilty to three felonies in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Speaking through an interpreter, Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/5/22 – 10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper man gets prison time resulting from elder abuse incident
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a Casper man was sentenced in Natrona County District Court to 12–18 months in state prison on the charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Richard Allan Dangel entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge in June. Speaking at his sentencing Tuesday before the Honorable Kerri Johnson, Dangel said he maintained his innocence in the case.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/11/22–10/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday
UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
NCSD: No guns found on NC campus after report on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — No guns were found on the Natrona County High School campus after school officials received a report that students may have brought guns to the campus, the Natrona County School District said at around 11:24 a.m. Thursday. After NCHS received the report of possible students with...
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Longtime airport mechanic Marvin Robinson to be honored Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
UPDATE: Apartment Fire by Kelly Walsh High
UPDATE: There was a confirmed fire in the apartment complex off of South Walsh Drive, but the cause is currently under investigation according to Police Information Officer Top Steinhoff. At this time there are no known injuries, and the apartment complex was vacant for renovations at the time of the...
Fuel Tank Explosion on Highway 487 in Natrona County
Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487. While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 487, and Highway 487 and...
Fire occurs in vacant apartment complex
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - At approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper. Initial reports stated that welding during renovation operations had started a small fire. First arriving units found smoke coming from the rear 2 nd story of the structure.
Natrona County announces annual Halloween ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be hosting its annual “Trick-or-Treat” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to “trick-or-treat” county employees at three locations:. Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St.; Entryway only. Natrona County...
