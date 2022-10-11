ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies

The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
K2 Radio

Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses

A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Driver in July box truck chase pleads guilty; 4- to 9-year sentence recommended

CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of the 2019 International Box Truck that rammed police vehicles and charged against traffic during a high-profile chase through Casper on the morning of July 19 pleaded guilty to three felonies in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Speaking through an interpreter, Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignments#District Attorneys#Domestic Violence#Defendants#Heroin#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State
oilcity.news

Casper man gets prison time resulting from elder abuse incident

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a Casper man was sentenced in Natrona County District Court to 12–18 months in state prison on the charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Richard Allan Dangel entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge in June. Speaking at his sentencing Tuesday before the Honorable Kerri Johnson, Dangel said he maintained his innocence in the case.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday

UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

NCSD: No guns found on NC campus after report on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — No guns were found on the Natrona County High School campus after school officials received a report that students may have brought guns to the campus, the Natrona County School District said at around 11:24 a.m. Thursday. After NCHS received the report of possible students with...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Longtime airport mechanic Marvin Robinson to be honored Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

UPDATE: Apartment Fire by Kelly Walsh High

UPDATE: There was a confirmed fire in the apartment complex off of South Walsh Drive, but the cause is currently under investigation according to Police Information Officer Top Steinhoff. At this time there are no known injuries, and the apartment complex was vacant for renovations at the time of the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fuel Tank Explosion on Highway 487 in Natrona County

Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487. While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 487, and Highway 487 and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fire occurs in vacant apartment complex

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - At approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper. Initial reports stated that welding during renovation operations had started a small fire. First arriving units found smoke coming from the rear 2 nd story of the structure.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy