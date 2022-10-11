ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4

Anaheim1121—5 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 1 (McTavish, Strome), 0:51. 2, Seattle, McCann 1 (Schultz, Beniers), 10:13 (pp). Second Period_3, Seattle, Burakovsky 1 (Dunn), 0:38 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 1 (Schultz, Donato), 6:28 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Strome 1 (McTavish, Zegras), 18:24 (pp). Third Period_6, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Soucy, Schwartz), 4:09....
SEATTLE, WA
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Bellinger in the 8th. 1-ran for Profar in the 8th. E_T.Turner (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), off Kershaw; Cronenworth (1), off Treinen; Freeman (1), off Darvish; Muncy (1), off Darvish; T.Turner (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Profar (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (2), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Betts (1).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pat Hoberg
Marvin Hudson
Cory Blaser
James Hoye
MLB Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB
Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97

BROOKLYN (107) Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Elephant Rumblings: Beane and Forst on A’s rebuild

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic wrote that Billy Beane is optimistic about both his future in the organization as well as the prospects for a new ballpark in Oakland. Beane voiced his commitment to stay with the organization “until they don’t want me here.” He spoke at length on the stadium saga’s ups and down—I recommend checking it out if you have access to The Athletic.
OAKLAND, CA
Sacramento 105, Phoenix 104

SACRAMENTO (105) Barnes 4-9 3-5 12, Lyles 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 4-10 1-2 9, Fox 5-14 5-7 15, Huerter 3-6 4-5 13, Moneke 2-4 0-0 4, Len 1-1 2-2 4, Metu 2-3 0-0 6, Queta 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 4-6 1-1 10, Davis 4-9 1-2 12, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Merrill 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-5 0-2 6, Monk 2-9 1-2 5. Totals 36-88 19-29 105.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Houston#Raleigh#Kelenic Lf412001#Pe A Ss511001
Philadelphia 99, Charlotte 94

CHARLOTTE (94) Hayward 6-10 2-4 16, McDaniels 1-6 0-0 2, Plumlee 1-1 4-4 6, Oubre Jr. 1-5 0-1 2, Rozier 4-11 2-2 12, Duruji 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Sneed 0-0 0-0 0, Thor 4-8 1-1 9, Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Williams 4-6 1-2 9, Bouknight 4-8 0-0 11, Crutcher 1-2 0-0 2, McGowens 1-3 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 38-79 11-18 94.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 4. 2B_Harper (2). RBIs_Olson (4), Riley (1), d'Arnaud (4). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Marsh); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 4. Runners moved up_Castellanos. PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wheeler, L, 0-1643315794.50. Bellatti100000110.00. Syndergaard100011160.00. AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wright,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99

Percentages: FG .341, FT .844. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Collins 3-5, Griffin 3-5, Murray 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Krejci 1-1, Young 1-6, Forrest 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Capela 4, J.Holiday, Johnson, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 16 (Young 6, Murray 3, Collins, Forrest, Griffin, Hunter,...
NBA
Miami 120, New Orleans 103

NEW ORLEANS (103) Murphy III 5-11 1-1 15, Williamson 3-7 5-6 11, Hernangomez 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, McCollum 1-7 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-3 1-2 5, K.Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 6-9 3-3 15, Plowden 1-9 4-4 6, Temple 2-5 0-0 5, Alvarado 5-11 1-2 12, Graham 1-7 3-4 5, Seabron 0-3 1-2 1, Smart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 26-32 103.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
France
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday. The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season,...
BALTIMORE, MD
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20

1910 — The Philadelphia Athletics pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-3 for a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases. 1950 — Connie Mack, at age 87, retired as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics after 50 years, and Jimmy Dykes was named to replace him. Mack, together with Ben Shibe, founded the Athletics in 1901.
BASEBALL
This Date in Baseball-Koufax tossed his second shutout

1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
BASEBALL

