James A. Montgomery, 77, Little Genesee
James A. Montgomery, 77, passed away on Wednesday (October 12, 2022) at Bath VA Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Montgomery was born on September 19, 1945 in Oneonta to Alden Welsey and Edna Gertrude (Davis) Montgomery. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1966. On September 17, 1994, he married Patricia A. Mascho, who predeceased him on June 18, 2014.
SPCA Theme Basket Auction is tonight and tomorrow at the Wellsville High School
28th Anniversary of the SPCA’s largest fundraising event starts at 6pm tonight. Food Trucks!! Shop, support the SPCA and grab some street food!. Our 28th Annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction is right around the corner on Friday, October 14th from 6pm – 9pm and on Saturday, October 15th from 9am until 5pm. This year our location is at the Wellsville Middle/High School.
DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown
A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
Jones Pond Campground closes the summer season out with over $10,000 to the SPCA
Angelica – There is no better way to close out our season than by dropping off a check to the SPCA of Allegany County in the amount of $10,700. This amount represents funds raised at various events throughout the season by our campers. Our four legged friends thank you as do we. This truly is the best part of our jobs.
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting
A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
Alfred State College: Last chance to enter 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am sweepstakes
The last day to purchase tickets for the Alfred State College 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Tribute Car sweepstakes is Oct. 22. The car was donated by longtime supporter of the college Bob Couse ’74. Less than seven hundred original Trans Am Firebirds were produced. The 1969 Pontiac Firebird...
