Olean, NY

William's Legacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is a story of finding inspiration in profound loss. A Grand Island mother has turned to a combination of finances and physique to remember and honor the son she lost in a motorcycle accident. DeeAnn Dimeo is a professional vocalist, and when she takes the...
BUFFALO, NY
James A. Montgomery, 77, Little Genesee

James A. Montgomery, 77, passed away on Wednesday (October 12, 2022) at Bath VA Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Montgomery was born on September 19, 1945 in Oneonta to Alden Welsey and Edna Gertrude (Davis) Montgomery. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1966. On September 17, 1994, he married Patricia A. Mascho, who predeceased him on June 18, 2014.
LITTLE GENESEE, NY
SPCA Theme Basket Auction is tonight and tomorrow at the Wellsville High School

28th Anniversary of the SPCA’s largest fundraising event starts at 6pm tonight. Food Trucks!! Shop, support the SPCA and grab some street food!. Our 28th Annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction is right around the corner on Friday, October 14th from 6pm – 9pm and on Saturday, October 15th from 9am until 5pm. This year our location is at the Wellsville Middle/High School.
WELLSVILLE, NY
Olean, NY
Albany, NY
Friendship, NY
Wellsville, NY
Olean, NY
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
13 ‘Lucky’ Black Cats Looking For A Good Home In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Throughout history, there has been a stigma surrounding black cats. Whether it’s the superstition of bad luck when crossing their path, or just being overlooked, the Chautauqua County Humane Society is trying to clear the air. An anonymous donor has provided funding...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown

A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Special Education
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting

A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY

