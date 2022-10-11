Read full article on original website
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4
Anaheim1121—5 First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 1 (McTavish, Strome), 0:51. 2, Seattle, McCann 1 (Schultz, Beniers), 10:13 (pp). Second Period_3, Seattle, Burakovsky 1 (Dunn), 0:38 (pp). 4, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 1 (Schultz, Donato), 6:28 (pp). 5, Anaheim, Strome 1 (McTavish, Zegras), 18:24 (pp). Third Period_6, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Soucy, Schwartz), 4:09....
Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 Reaction
Jim Bowden joins Russ Thaler to react to Game 1 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Bellinger in the 8th. 1-ran for Profar in the 8th. E_T.Turner (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), off Kershaw; Cronenworth (1), off Treinen; Freeman (1), off Darvish; Muncy (1), off Darvish; T.Turner (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Profar (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (2), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Betts (1).
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37...
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97
BROOKLYN (107) Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 4. 2B_Harper (2). RBIs_Olson (4), Riley (1), d'Arnaud (4). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Marsh); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 4. Runners moved up_Castellanos. PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wheeler, L, 0-1643315794.50. Bellatti100000110.00. Syndergaard100011160.00. AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wright,...
Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99
ATLANTA (99) Collins 6-10 0-2 15, Hunter 4-10 4-4 12, Capela 2-6 4-6 8, Murray 7-19 0-0 17, Young 3-17 7-8 14, Griffin 4-10 0-0 11, Johnson 1-5 5-5 8, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-6 3-3 7, Culver 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-2 2-2 2, Krejci 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 30-88 27-32 99.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Comeback in San Francisco For NLDS Victory
The 2016 Chicago Cubs season is a thing of legend. Game seven of the World Series is revered as one of the all-time great fall classic victories. But few think of the Cubs' NLCS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and fewer remember their NLDS triumph over the San Francisco Giants.
Miami 120, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Murphy III 5-11 1-1 15, Williamson 3-7 5-6 11, Hernangomez 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 1-3 4-4 6, McCollum 1-7 0-0 3, Cheatham 2-3 1-2 5, K.Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 6-9 3-3 15, Plowden 1-9 4-4 6, Temple 2-5 0-0 5, Alvarado 5-11 1-2 12, Graham 1-7 3-4 5, Seabron 0-3 1-2 1, Smart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 26-32 103.
Sacramento 105, Phoenix 104
SACRAMENTO (105) Barnes 4-9 3-5 12, Lyles 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 4-10 1-2 9, Fox 5-14 5-7 15, Huerter 3-6 4-5 13, Moneke 2-4 0-0 4, Len 1-1 2-2 4, Metu 2-3 0-0 6, Queta 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 4-6 1-1 10, Davis 4-9 1-2 12, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Merrill 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-5 0-2 6, Monk 2-9 1-2 5. Totals 36-88 19-29 105.
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20
1910 — The Philadelphia Athletics pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-3 for a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases. 1950 — Connie Mack, at age 87, retired as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics after 50 years, and Jimmy Dykes was named to replace him. Mack, together with Ben Shibe, founded the Athletics in 1901.
Orioles claim Cave off waivers from Minnesota, DFA Reed
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday. The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season,...
Thursday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
This Date in Baseball-Koufax tossed his second shutout
1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
Philadelphia 99, Charlotte 94
CHARLOTTE (94) Hayward 6-10 2-4 16, McDaniels 1-6 0-0 2, Plumlee 1-1 4-4 6, Oubre Jr. 1-5 0-1 2, Rozier 4-11 2-2 12, Duruji 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Sneed 0-0 0-0 0, Thor 4-8 1-1 9, Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Williams 4-6 1-2 9, Bouknight 4-8 0-0 11, Crutcher 1-2 0-0 2, McGowens 1-3 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 38-79 11-18 94.
Boston 5, Washington 2
Washington020—2 First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 1 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 7:58 (pp). 2, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Krejci, Clifton), 15:03. Second Period_3, Boston, Hall 1 (Pastrnak, Reilly), 6:14. 4, Washington, Mantha 1 (Strome, Gustafsson), 7:34. 5, Washington, Sheary 1 (Dowd), 12:43. Third Period_6, Boston, Krejci 1 (Pastrnak, Zacha), 16:17. 7, Boston, Lindholm...
