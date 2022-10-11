Read full article on original website
WSMV
Unattended baby hospitalized after hotel room catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone in a hotel room when it caught fire on Wednesday night near the airport. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Hillside Crossing Hotel on Spence Lane for a possible fire inside one of the rooms with a baby inside.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
WSMV
Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those looking for pets in Nashville can soon enjoy waived adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control. All you have to do is sing your heart out. “In celebration of Nashville’s musical tradition and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets in MACC’s care, called the Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special,” a media release said.
Nashville woman says car thefts becoming a growing problem
From stolen guns to stolen cars, the problems abound across Nashville. Police strongly encourage drivers to lock car doors, remove belongings from sight — especially guns — and take keys with them.
WSMV
Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots
Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
clarksvillenow.com
Fire drills saved family of 8 when Cunningham house went up in flames
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, Chelsea Flake woke up and heard popping sounds. “I heard my husband yell ‘Fire!’ and everyone got out of bed and went to see the flames on the back porch,” Flake said. Their...
WSMV
Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
WSMV
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening. This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.
Nashville Scene
M. Simone Boyd’s Women of North Nashville at Elizabeth Park
Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.
WSMV
West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
Program to install 5,000 free smoke alarms across TN
The program has been credited with saving 300+ lives in Tennessee since it started running a decade ago.
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
