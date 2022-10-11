ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Unattended baby hospitalized after hotel room catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone in a hotel room when it caught fire on Wednesday night near the airport. According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Hillside Crossing Hotel on Spence Lane for a possible fire inside one of the rooms with a baby inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those looking for pets in Nashville can soon enjoy waived adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control. All you have to do is sing your heart out. “In celebration of Nashville’s musical tradition and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets in MACC’s care, called the Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special,” a media release said.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profit Organization#Charity
WSMV

Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSMV

Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening. This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Scene

M. Simone Boyd’s Women of North Nashville at Elizabeth Park

Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy