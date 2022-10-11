NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those looking for pets in Nashville can soon enjoy waived adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control. All you have to do is sing your heart out. “In celebration of Nashville’s musical tradition and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets in MACC’s care, called the Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special,” a media release said.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO