NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO