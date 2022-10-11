Read full article on original website
Betty-Marie Reid
1d ago
She could have been abducted or hit. Very scary that a bus driver would do this. Reprimand & RETRAIN🤬, should lose their job, but since no discipline allowed at school or on buses, it is hard to get ANY drivers willing to put up with unruly kids nowadays.😱🙄 Thankful to GOD for His protection over this young girl!!🙏🛐📖✝️🙏
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
WSMV
Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
WSMV
Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School
A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School.
WSMV
Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
Clarksville teen’s autopsy reveals starvation, ulcers & scars
Previously charged with child abuse and neglect, Cheyenne Maddox now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her son Kadaris Maddox.
WSMV
Nashville non-profit agency needs help after items, donations lost in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One non-profit organization needs your help to recoup the thousands of dollars in donations it lost in a weekend fire. Co-founders told WSMV4 the lost could affect hundreds of families in the area in the coming months. A fire at this apartment building along Clarksville Highway...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
WSMV
Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired. Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute...
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Authorities seek help finding 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as Ja’Cory Whitfield, 16, who was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Whitfield has brown hair, is between 5’ 6″ and 5’ 8″...
Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects
Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department.
Police arrest couple accused of robbing nurse in parking lot Monday afternoon
Two people accused of robbing a nurse Monday afternoon have been arrested.
WSMV
Teen indicted for June I-40 crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver responsible for a June 12th crash on I-40 that resulted in one of his passengers being seriously injured was arrested Tuesday on a grand jury indictment. According to the investigation conducted by Fatal Crash Investigator Chris Augustin, 18-year-old Joseph Attia attempted to change lanes...
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
WSMV
Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
WSMV
Man hit by train in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police (MPD) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to MPD, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head...
