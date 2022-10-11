Brett Favre, the former NFL player who has been linked to allegations of welfare fraud in Mississippi, said this week that journalists and the public have the story wrong."I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement Tuesday. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."Favre's new lawyer also went public Tuesday with his defense of the Hall of Famer, telling CBS News in his first interview since agreeing to represent the quarterback that Favre never knew he was receiving money from funds meant for his home state of...

