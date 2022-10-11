ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NFL World Reacts To The Brett Favre Unhappy News

Brett Favre is blaming the media for his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. Favre is accused of using money earmarked for poor Mississippi residents to help fund a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter competed. He is denying these allegations. "I have...
'Community is hurting,' mayor says after officer is killed

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.
Look: Brett Favre Breaks His Silence On Troubling Scandal

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has finally issued a statement on his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal. Favre allegedly helped raise money for a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The money came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare fund. In a...
'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up

NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case....
Brett Favre denies wrongdoing in Mississippi welfare fraud case

Brett Favre, the former NFL player who has been linked to allegations of welfare fraud in Mississippi, said this week that journalists and the public have the story wrong."I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement Tuesday. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."Favre's new lawyer also went public Tuesday with his defense of the Hall of Famer, telling CBS News in his first interview since agreeing to represent the quarterback that Favre never knew he was receiving money from funds meant for his home state of...
