Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
MAGA Fumble: Brett Favre Cops Plea On Alleged Welfare Fraud
Brett Farve is coping a plea in his alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud a month later. The post MAGA Fumble: Brett Favre Cops Plea On Alleged Welfare Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNBC
Mississippi official pleads guilty in welfare scandal that involves Brett Favre
A key figure in Mississippi's welfare spending scandal has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges under an arrangement that signals he may be cooperating, according to court records. John Davis directed Mississippi's welfare agency while it doled out millions of dollars in federal welfare money to projects investigators now say...
NFL World Reacts To The Brett Favre Unhappy News
Brett Favre is blaming the media for his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare scandal. Favre is accused of using money earmarked for poor Mississippi residents to help fund a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter competed. He is denying these allegations. "I have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Community is hurting,' mayor says after officer is killed
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.
Favre Releases Statement About Welfare Fraud Allegations
The former quarterback spoke publicly for the first time about his involvement in the case.
Look: Brett Favre Breaks His Silence On Troubling Scandal
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has finally issued a statement on his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal. Favre allegedly helped raise money for a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The money came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare fund. In a...
'I Have Done Nothing Wrong': NFL Legend Brett Favre Speaks Out As Investigation Into Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Heats Up
NFL legend Brett Favre said it's "past time to set the record straight" about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, declaring that he's done nothing wrong and his reputation is being "unjustly smeared."The famed former quarterback slammed bombshell allegations that he worked with government officials to obtain $5 million from state welfare funds to funnel into a new volleyball court at his alma mater, while also shutting down claims he kept over $1 million in welfare funds for speaking engagements that he never attended.RadarOnline.com should note Favre has not been criminally charged in the case....
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Brett Favre Won't Face Criminal Charges Over $6M Welfare Scandal
The former pro is caught in a multimillion-dollar welfare scandal in Mississippi. An expert told Newsweek that media leaks may mean Favre escapes prosecution.
Brett Favre denies wrongdoing in Mississippi welfare fraud case
Brett Favre, the former NFL player who has been linked to allegations of welfare fraud in Mississippi, said this week that journalists and the public have the story wrong."I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement Tuesday. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."Favre's new lawyer also went public Tuesday with his defense of the Hall of Famer, telling CBS News in his first interview since agreeing to represent the quarterback that Favre never knew he was receiving money from funds meant for his home state of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brett Favre says the media is smearing his name, claims he did not know the money was welfare money
Brett Favre has been getting thrown under the bus by the media for the past several weeks since it was reported that Favre reportedly took money from the State to help fund the University of Southern Mississippi with new facilities for their athletic department. Favre claims he did not know...
Six years ago began the saga leading to stinging education loss for state’s leaders
Six years ago this week, House Speaker Philip Gunn and then-Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves held a surprise news conference to announce their intention to scrap the Mississippi Adequate Education Program formula that determines the amount of state funds each local school district should receive. Then-Gov. Phil Bryant quickly jumped on...
Comments / 3