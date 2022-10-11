Read full article on original website
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County district judge has dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. ACLU executive director Athar Haseebullah says the group plans to file a new petition seeking to block the count in the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday. The case was dismissed mainly on technicalities. Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker said Thursday that the ACLU did not provide a recording or transcript of the commission meeting that was repeatedly referenced in the organization’s petition.
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant — and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat. The agency’s 56-page letter to Louisiana officials describes early findings of racial discrimination by two Louisiana departments. Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality calls the letter a step in the process and says it will keep working with the EPA. One of the people who filed a complaint says people in his community are looking for urgent federal action. Another says the government sees that people are facing environmental racism.
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau says it is launching an investigation into how a private company was handling complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. Thursday's announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S. territory complain about being charged for electricity when they didn’t have power and receiving higher than normal power bills. The Independent Office of Consumer Protection urged the bureau last week to investigate difficulties in filing such complaints. The bureau called on Luma Energy to immediately stop any practice that prevents consumers from objecting to bills via telephone or online.
AZ woman gets 30 days in jail for possessing 4 early ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes' plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state and happened in the primary.
Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set. Schmitt’s office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it “an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape.”
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July as part of a plea agreement. He also was accused of breaking into multiple university email accounts and of targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021. Authorities said Santell-Vázquez sent the nude images to other people who then published them online.
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — State police in Connecticut say two officers were fatally shot and a third wounded. Police say on Twitter early Thursday that the officers were shot in Bristol, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.” State police say the officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags in the state to be lowered to half staff. The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States, with a Mississippi officer killed Tuesday night, and early Wednesday three Philadelphia police officers were injured and two officers in Decatur, Illinois, were wounded.
1st guilty pleas entered in large federal food program fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first batch of guilty pleas involving about 50 people charged in a large-scale scheme to defraud a federal meals program in Minnesota have been entered in court. Hadith Ahmed, who worked for the Feeding Our Future program, became the first employee to plead guilty and testify about the fraud. He admitted to taking more than $1.3 million in bribes to help other co-conspirators. Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults. Prosecutors are calling it the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. The 48-year-old man entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains jailed without bail. Salgado told the judge he had not been able to get an attorney.
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon. The lawsuit filed last month by Bocelli in federal court in New Hampshire also says the company violated the terms of its contract with Private Jet Services of Seabrook when during a flight from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the crew announced they should expect a bumpy ride before landing in violation of the agreement that the crew not make on-board announcements about weather conditions and air turbulence “to avoid causing undue anxiety to Mr. Bocelli.” The company did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
