A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO