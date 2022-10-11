Read full article on original website
It is all about the pumpkin in Westfield on Saturday when Westfield on Weekends holds its sixth annual PumpkinFest for children and their families. Held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free event - featuring pumpkin carving and decorating, a Big Rig Rally, Trunk or Treat, live performances, vendor marketplace, food, children’s games and activities and more - will be held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street.
The brewing term “sparge” would make a great band name, and seems to be in use as such by an Escondido, California, group. But SPARGE is also the name of a Western Massachusetts homebrewing organization. The letters stand for “Springfield-area Practitioners of Ales with Regal Grand Esters.” Members meet at various breweries and private homes.
WESTFIELD — Living in Westfield, Isabel and Gabino “Gabo” Castro sacrificed so their children could have a good education, and continued to do so by establishing an endowment fund for through the Citizen Scholarship Fund of Westfield. The fund benefits a Latino student from Westfield, regardless of...
A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
Dinesh Patel knew something really good when he saw it. But even he didn’t realize how good it could be. Patel and his partners bought what is now the Marriott Springfield Downtown complex in 2018, at a time Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. was prepared to sell the property that had helped define a rebirth of Springfield’s downtown in the 1970s.
Agawam – The Agawam Congregational Church will hold a tag sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tag sale will have items donated by church members, including estates type items. The tag sale features clothing, toys, games, kitchen and household items, books, and much more. The church is located at 745 Main St.
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Catherine McEvady the 65th Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient. The award honors a longtime member who has made “significant contributions” to the parade’s and association’s success. The Rohan Award honors the parade’s first grand marshal. Brynn...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
SPRINGFIELD — For the first time, the staff of the city’s library is giving the public an opportunity to learn about what it takes to be a librarian. “Because the job market has changed, people are thinking about different opportunities available,” said Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director for public services at the library. “A lot of times, we find that people don’t know everything that goes into being a librarian.”
WESTFIELD — At a rescheduled City Council meeting on Oct. 11, President William Onyski began with a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan Sr., an active member of the Westfield community and a retired area educator, who died Oct. 3. City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. thanked the...
WESTFIELD — Halloween decorations may be one of the best parts of the holiday, and in Westfield, residents who think they’ve found the perfect spooky setup can show it off. Arranged by Westfield on Weekends, the third Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour is being planned for Oct. 15-31. Bob...
Seventeen-year-old Lily Girard, a rising senior at Longmeadow High School, was one of two girls from Massachusetts chosen to represent her state as a “senator” for a week at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., this summer. “My experience in Washington was absolutely incredible,” she...
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
Suzanne Vega will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Dec. 17. Vega grew out of the contemporary folk scene of Greenwich Village in early 1980s She leapt to fame in 1985 with the release of her eponymous critically acclaimed debut album. The Northampton show will be a One...
Holyoke is one of the 10 municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Halloween display outside Chicago that recently went viral for its “Stranger Things” set-up has been duplicated in western Massachusetts. The countdown to Halloween is on, so Western Mass News headed to Chicopee to check out one haunted house that has the community talking. A house on Daley Street is decked out with Halloween decorations from all different genres of spooky including a levitating “Stranger Things” character that can be seen floating in mid-air. The display is similar to one in Illinois that has been circulating online. Homeowner Kim Bruno told Western Mass News that’s where she got the idea.
WESTFIELD — Abner Gibbs Elementary School staff and students, led by new Principal Erika Masciadrelli, staged a surprise clap-out for retiring principal Kathleen O’Donnell behind the school on Oct. 11. All of the students and teachers gathered to say goodbye, and gave “Mrs. O” a card with all...
