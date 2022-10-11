ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

MassLive.com

Celebrate all things pumpkin at Westfield Pumpkinfest

It is all about the pumpkin in Westfield on Saturday when Westfield on Weekends holds its sixth annual PumpkinFest for children and their families. Held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free event - featuring pumpkin carving and decorating, a Big Rig Rally, Trunk or Treat, live performances, vendor marketplace, food, children’s games and activities and more - will be held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Beer Nut: Springfield area homebrew club looking for new members

The brewing term “sparge” would make a great band name, and seems to be in use as such by an Escondido, California, group. But SPARGE is also the name of a Western Massachusetts homebrewing organization. The letters stand for “Springfield-area Practitioners of Ales with Regal Grand Esters.” Members meet at various breweries and private homes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’

A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Marriott Downtown Springfield hotel rehab, Tower Square changes brighten downtown’s future (Editorial)

Dinesh Patel knew something really good when he saw it. But even he didn’t realize how good it could be. Patel and his partners bought what is now the Marriott Springfield Downtown complex in 2018, at a time Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. was prepared to sell the property that had helped define a rebirth of Springfield’s downtown in the 1970s.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Oct. 13, 2022

Agawam – The Agawam Congregational Church will hold a tag sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tag sale will have items donated by church members, including estates type items. The tag sale features clothing, toys, games, kitchen and household items, books, and much more. The church is located at 745 Main St.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield City Library to host information session about librarianship careers

SPRINGFIELD — For the first time, the staff of the city’s library is giving the public an opportunity to learn about what it takes to be a librarian. “Because the job market has changed, people are thinking about different opportunities available,” said Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director for public services at the library. “A lot of times, we find that people don’t know everything that goes into being a librarian.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
News Break
Politics
franklincountynow.com

2-Story House Fire In Hatfield

(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
HATFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Suzanne Vega coming to Northampton

Suzanne Vega will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Dec. 17. Vega grew out of the contemporary folk scene of Greenwich Village in early 1980s She leapt to fame in 1985 with the release of her eponymous critically acclaimed debut album. The Northampton show will be a One...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
WWLP 22News

Celebrate Ludlow is this weekend!

(MASS APPEAL) – Celebrate Ludlow is a community event put on by local nonprofits to help raise funds for their organizations. With a variety of entertainment, food vendors and carnival rides for the kids, there is something fun for everyone! Joining us is Laurie Smith, Chair of Celebrate Ludlow, to share all the details.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee family featuring ‘Stranger Things’ inspired Halloween display

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Halloween display outside Chicago that recently went viral for its “Stranger Things” set-up has been duplicated in western Massachusetts. The countdown to Halloween is on, so Western Mass News headed to Chicopee to check out one haunted house that has the community talking. A house on Daley Street is decked out with Halloween decorations from all different genres of spooky including a levitating “Stranger Things” character that can be seen floating in mid-air. The display is similar to one in Illinois that has been circulating online. Homeowner Kim Bruno told Western Mass News that’s where she got the idea.
CHICOPEE, MA
