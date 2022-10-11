Elections 2022: Four candidates vie for two spots on CVUSD Board of Education

The seven-member Coachella Valley Unified Board of Trustees has two seats up for grabs this November.

Four candidates are running for two spots to jointly represent Trustee Area 1, which covers the City of Coachella.

Valerie Garcia and Ventura "Ben" Gutierrez are challenging incumbents Joey Acuña Jr. and Blanca Hall.

The four candidates have confirmed their participation in a panel event organized by Alianza, a local nonprofit, at 5 p.m. Friday at the Coachella Library on Sixth Street.

The candidates

Joey Acuña Jr. first served on the school board from 1992 to 2000. He has served again since 2014.

Valerie Garcia is a field services specialist in Palm Desert for the California Teachers Association and previously worked with various nonprofits.

Ben Gutierrez was a teacher in the Coachella Valley for more than 40 years before he recently retired. He first served on the school board in the 1980s.

Blanca Hall has served on the board since 2014. A licensed clinical social worker, she has worked for most of her 30-plus-year career with abused and neglected children.

Hall did not respond to a Desert Sun request to participate in this article.

On the issues

What is motivating you to run for school board?

Acuña: I am running for reelection to continue to serve the students of our district.

Garcia: CVUSD signifies home to me; I am the product of this district. There is important work to be done to refocus resources to ensure that our students thrive in a safe environment, and a place that provides big opportunities for success. I want to use my experience and relationships, having worked for nonprofits like the Tiger Woods Learning Center, public education programs like the Migrant Education, and my current position with the California Teachers Association, to continue to build on and ensure educational excellence.

Gutierrez: First of all, I believe there are health and safety issues at most of the school sites, and the first thing I would do if elected is propose a blue ribbon committee to visit all school sites to determine if issues exist and take care of them as soon as possible. (When asked by the Desert Sun to clarify what he believed to be the health and safety issues, Gutierrez said he thinks a couple schools do not have their entrances properly secured and some gates are either left unlocked without oversight or locked when students arrive early to school, preventing them from entering campus)

Secondly, I think there’s instability in the district. There’s been 10 superintendents since the district unified in 1973. Top and middle management turns over about every three years, and that’s no way to do business for a private or public entity.

My other concern is that I believe anywhere between 5% and 10% of the budget is waste, and I think we should do an audit.

What are your top priorities?

Acuña: Normally, I don’t have top issues. As we learned from the pandemic, we must be able to address multiple areas all at the same time. These are general areas I believe we need to continue to address: academic learning loss, mental health and safety, and additional options and opportunities for all students in academic and non-traditional areas. The No. 1 priority always is the health and safety of our kids.

Garcia: I want to ensure that the district budget is, first and foremost, student-centered, transparent and fiscally responsible. I am committed to supporting student and educator mental health. We should also be increasing STEM, arts and music education with the new funding CVUSD has received as well as prioritizing expanding adequate broadband and technology access. Parents and caretakers should have more of a voice in their child’s education. Teacher shortage is a big concern that needs to be addressed. With some of the oldest schools in the Coachella Valley, improving our facilities and educational environments is of the utmost importance.

Gutierrez: Health and safety and eliminating financial waste are my top priorities. I would like the district to create a budget reserve of at least 3% of its annual budget, and I would dedicate that to after-school enrichment programs, such as ASES. (ASES - After School Education & Safety is a program in CVUSD that focuses on tutoring, homework assistance and nutrition and provides students with a nutritious snack or meal.)

In what areas do you think the district is doing well and where would you like to see improvement?

Acuña: The Board and the District have done many positive things in the past few years, from building schools to the transition to a restorative practices culture. We have expanded our Career Technical Education, ethnic studies, AVID, Puente and after-school programs. We have initiated intervention programs and continue to expand STEM in the elementary grades. We have provided mental health services and opened wellness centers in all our secondary schools. We can always improve in all areas.

Garcia: It’s not a question of improvement, so much as defining a clearer vision for CVUSD. I want to learn what is in place and help grow what is already going well. I want to see more communication happening between stakeholders so that broader points of view are considered in the decision-making process.

Gutierrez: I think the district is doing well in supporting its staff in most school sites, specifically helping teachers adjust to changing technology. I think it can improve in financial management and retaining top and middle management to help bring stability that hasn’t existed in the district since it unified in 1973.

