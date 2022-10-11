ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Flash flood advisory in effect for Coachella Valley Tuesday night

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 1 day ago
A flash flood advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley through shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected throughout the valley and parts of Riverside and San Diego counties caused by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

