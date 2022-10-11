ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman Analyzing Just About Everything

By Andy Hodges
 1 day ago

Looking at numbers, conditioning as it's almost time to start season of high expectations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has taken his analytics to a whole new level.

It was interesting to hear him talking about studying numbers down to the most finite details heading into this season.

"We're charting everything," he said Monday ahead of the annual Red-White scrimmage at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday. "It’s giving us a really fair evaluation."

It probably wouldn't be that shocking to hear he's charting what the Razorbacks eat throughout the day, but when they hit the floor in practice everything else is getting recorded.

Then it's analyzed.

Hogs Freshman Nick Smith on Team's Development (TV-G; 12:43)

"We give them a daily update, then a weekly update and a cumulative update," Musselman said. "They’re getting three updates every single day. Where they stand, where our team stands, where our team would rank in last year’s college basketball."

He's giving a comparison of where they stand compared to last season's numbers simply so the players can see if they are improving by the numbers.

In case you're wondering, that's not just drawing a comparison with last year's Hogs, but all of college basketball.

The bottom line is it's simply a graphic and direct way to show they players if they are improving or making progress.

They still have things to improve.

"We’ve got to become a much, much better shooting team," Musselman said. "I’ve been saying that for a long time, and it has not changed."

It means they have to work on another area.

"We’ve got to be a great free-throw attempt team," he said.

That's probably why Jordan Walsh pointed out one of the things he is working to do is lean into contact instead of trying to avoid it.

Hogs' Jordan Walsh on Preseason Practice Before Red-White (TV-G; 9:44)

With a roster full of talented players, the major physical part of what they are doing is conditioning. That means he knows what their talent level is capable of doing.

It's early October and Musselman is getting into the fine-tuning of things and figuring out who will be playing and when with all this numbers stuff.

"It gives us a good barometer of where guys are," he said. "Maybe six guys have really established themselves. We have four bigs that are still fighting out how that rotation is going to spill out into the first couple of games."

And we're getting close to getting things started for real, less than two weeks before they play Rogers State at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 24.

The regular season begins Nov. 7 after an exhibition against Texas in Austin on Oct. 29.

"Not a whole lot of time left after being together for an entire summer, an entire September," Musselman said. A short window now to try to solidify where they might be to start the season."

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he's expected to give it a go.
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing

FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ON THE TRAIL: Republican Brian Hester wants to “try something different” with education

Republican Brian Hester faces incumbent state Rep. David Whitaker, a Democrat, in the race to fill the newly created House District 22. You can find a story about Whitaker here.  FARMINGTON — It's election season, but it's also volleyball season for Brian Hester, the Republican candidate for House District 22. His daughter plays for Farmington […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Republican Brian Hester wants to "try something different" with education appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
ARDOT to break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kick off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack

If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
4 in the running for Springdale seat

Springdale voters will soon select between four candidates to represent Ward 3, Position 1 on the City Council. Be smart: Ward 3 is in the southwest part of the city. All Springdale voters can vote in the election, and council members must live in the wards they represent. Details: Incumbent...
