‘Together’ running back room could be key for CU Buffs going forward

Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) makes a run against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Sept. 10. Parker Seibold, Gazette file

BOULDER • The Colorado offense showed some real signs of improvement last time out.

The Buffs scored a season-high 20 points against Arizona, and even though it wasn’t enough to get a win and save Karl Dorrell’s job, they might’ve found a real weapon going forward: the running back room.

It started with a 36-yard screen pass to Charlie Offerdahl that set up CU’s first touchdown. Then Deion Smith got involved with a 41-yard catch-and-run. Then true freshman Anthony Hankerson found the end zone for the first time in his career in just his second game. Those three players would go on to combine for 106 rushing yards on 19 carries, good for just over 5.5 yards per attempt.

“That room in and of itself has truly bought into that they’re better together,” interim head coach Mike Sanford said. “They’re better when they’re fresher and they’re pulling for each other. The energy on the sideline in that group at Arizona — I wasn’t down there, but I heard it was phenomenal.”

Even without senior Alex Fontenot, who was expected to play a big role in this offense, the running backs haven’t missed a beat.

Smith leads the way this season with 195 yards on the ground, but Offerdahl isn’t too far behind, and Hankerson seems like he’s only going to continue to see more snaps after returning from a preseason injury.

“Coach Sanford just talks about the energy we have in our room, because we kind of feed off each other,” Smith said. “Regardless of what the score is or what time is on the scoreboard, we all just try to go out there and compete.”

That message is consistent from the top with leaders like Smith to the new guys like Hankerson.

“The running back group we have — all of us are a group of selfless guys,” Hankerson said. “You won’t see anybody ducking their head because they didn’t get 20 carries. We kinda all feed off each other.”

Now the key for the Buffs is trying to make sure they’re getting those players even more touches, whether it be on a handoff, on a screen or a route out of the backfield. But to do that, the offense as a whole has to be more consistent and make sure they’re staying on track with their game plan.

“We’ve been emphasizing trying to find a rhythm,” Smith said. “The thing that gets us week-to-week is, we’ll have our game plan and a series of events will happen, and we’ll get behind and now our game plan changes.”

Sanford gives Smith a lot of credit for the energy inside the running back room. Smith came into the season as the 1B to Fontenot’s 1A, so no one would blame him if he was upset that he’s not getting the bulk of the workload with Fontenot out. But he’s accepted his role and has tried to “be like water” and “take the shape of whatever container I’m in.”

“That's the same Deion Smith I saw all offseason and I expect really good things from him, [Hankerson], Charlie and Jayle Stacks, [who] had a really good bye week,” Sanford said.

Up Next

Colorado vs. Cal

When: Saturday at noon

Where: Folsom Field in Boulder

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KOA 94.1 FM/850 AM