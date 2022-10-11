ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

‘Together’ running back room could be key for CU Buffs going forward

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oIfB_0iV8n8L300
Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) makes a run against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs on Sept. 10. Parker Seibold, Gazette file

BOULDER • The Colorado offense showed some real signs of improvement last time out.

The Buffs scored a season-high 20 points against Arizona, and even though it wasn’t enough to get a win and save Karl Dorrell’s job, they might’ve found a real weapon going forward: the running back room.

It started with a 36-yard screen pass to Charlie Offerdahl that set up CU’s first touchdown. Then Deion Smith got involved with a 41-yard catch-and-run. Then true freshman Anthony Hankerson found the end zone for the first time in his career in just his second game. Those three players would go on to combine for 106 rushing yards on 19 carries, good for just over 5.5 yards per attempt.

“That room in and of itself has truly bought into that they’re better together,” interim head coach Mike Sanford said. “They’re better when they’re fresher and they’re pulling for each other. The energy on the sideline in that group at Arizona — I wasn’t down there, but I heard it was phenomenal.”

Even without senior Alex Fontenot, who was expected to play a big role in this offense, the running backs haven’t missed a beat.

Smith leads the way this season with 195 yards on the ground, but Offerdahl isn’t too far behind, and Hankerson seems like he’s only going to continue to see more snaps after returning from a preseason injury.

“Coach Sanford just talks about the energy we have in our room, because we kind of feed off each other,” Smith said. “Regardless of what the score is or what time is on the scoreboard, we all just try to go out there and compete.”

That message is consistent from the top with leaders like Smith to the new guys like Hankerson.

“The running back group we have — all of us are a group of selfless guys,” Hankerson said. “You won’t see anybody ducking their head because they didn’t get 20 carries. We kinda all feed off each other.”

Now the key for the Buffs is trying to make sure they’re getting those players even more touches, whether it be on a handoff, on a screen or a route out of the backfield. But to do that, the offense as a whole has to be more consistent and make sure they’re staying on track with their game plan.

“We’ve been emphasizing trying to find a rhythm,” Smith said. “The thing that gets us week-to-week is, we’ll have our game plan and a series of events will happen, and we’ll get behind and now our game plan changes.”

Sanford gives Smith a lot of credit for the energy inside the running back room. Smith came into the season as the 1B to Fontenot’s 1A, so no one would blame him if he was upset that he’s not getting the bulk of the workload with Fontenot out. But he’s accepted his role and has tried to “be like water” and “take the shape of whatever container I’m in.”

“That's the same Deion Smith I saw all offseason and I expect really good things from him, [Hankerson], Charlie and Jayle Stacks, [who] had a really good bye week,” Sanford said.

Up Next

Colorado vs. Cal

When: Saturday at noon

Where: Folsom Field in Boulder

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KOA 94.1 FM/850 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

Pac-12 Hotline: Our (preliminary) list of Colorado coaching candidates

Colorado is searching for its fifth head coach since joining the Pac-12 a decade ago and its seventh since the turn of the century. Only this time, the Buffaloes have time. By dismissing Karl Dorrell last week, the administration gained two months of preparation time. So long as a successor is in place by early December, the Buffaloes will have a chance to salvage a 2022-23 recruiting class that’s better than you might think given the on-field product.
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Keeler: Matt Rhule? Sure. Ryan Walters? Bring him home. CU Buffs can’t let Mel Tucker experience scare them off coach who’ll make Boulder relevant.

Mel Tucker was a charming, self-serving, punt-happy, duplicitous sonofagun. But he was the right idea. What happened to be true in November 2018, when then-CU football coach Mike MacIntyre turned news conferences into prop comedy, is even more apt today. Two coaches later. The Buffs job is a lot of...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
City
Boulder, CO
K99

AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado

Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: UNC men's golfer, ex-Lakewood star takes Big Sky honor — for sixth time

Never place a golf bet against someone with a good tan or blade irons. Or against Jack Castiglia. A grad student at Northern Colorado, Castiglia was named Big Sky Conference men’s golfer of the week Monday. It was the sixth such honor of Castiglia's career in Greeley and arrived after he fired a 3-under 213 at the Bill Cullum Invitational at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif.
GREELEY, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Seriously: CAM mascot arrested for attempted football game tampering

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. There are very few occasions on Colorado State University’s...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Dorrell
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cu
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
DENVER, CO
texashsfootball.com

Buffaloes Herd Around Coach Traylor, Texas Mainstay

Another victory for the UTSA Roadrunners, another impressive coaching performance by coach Jeff Traylor. Now, the rumor mill has begun circling about a Power 5 school poaching the San Antonio leader. On October 2, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell was fired after a winless 0-5 start on the season. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's picks for today (Friday, Oct. 14)

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Dodgers (-1.5, +140) over Padres: Los Angeles bounces back in Game 3 after losing at home in Game 2. 2. Yankees (-1.5, +165) over Guardians: New York's offense is just too much for Cleveland in Game 2. 3. Kansas (+9) against Oklahoma: Both teams are coming off a loss but honestly Kansas has looked better than the Sooners. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Chris Schmaedeke's record ATS: 6-8)
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner at Ball Arena, defeat Blackhawks in season opener

DENVER — Avalanche teammates locked arms at center ice with heads raised as a Stanley Cup banner lifted into the rafters at Ball Arena. Colorado rolled Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to open the 2022-23 season. But in the title afterglow, on a night of reflection and joy, the outcome was secondary. A sellout crowd arrived early and stayed late to relish the return of hockey.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rockies make coaching staff changes after last place finish

After another last place finish in the NL West, the Rockies have made two coaching staff changes. Colorado parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan and reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position. The rest of their coaching staff, including manager Bud Black, pitching coach Darryl Scott and bench coach Mike Redmond, will return in 2023.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Avs definitely good enough to 'Repeat the Feat'

From the lap finally taken to the final result the Stanley Cup Champions III Colorado Avalanche were Fire On Ice in the Grand Opening. Raised Mile High the roof beam banner. After hockey’s hallowed holy grail was carried onto the red carpet to a table at mid-rink, convalescing captain Gabe Landeskog hoisted the trophy of 35 ¼ inches height and 34 ½ pounds weight and skated the victory circle that...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy