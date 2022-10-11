ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Absentee ballots are now being issued for New Mexico voters

By Damien D. Willis, Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago
In New Mexico, early and absentee voting started Tuesday, Oct. 11, for the Nov. 8 general election.

Polls opened Tuesday for early voters, and those wishing to vote by absentee ballot also could request ballots today.

The New Mexico Secretary of State provides information on early and absentee voting on its website. Here are some of the pertinent bullet points.

What should New Mexico voters know about early voting?

  • You may vote early in-person, instead of voting by mail. Go to your county clerk’s office beginning the 28th day before the election to vote.
  • Expanded early voting is available in many counties beginning on the third Saturday before the election. Look up early voting locations here or call your county clerk for locations and dates and hours of operation.
  • Early voting ends the Saturday before the election.

How to request an absentee ballot by mail in New Mexico

You can request an absentee ballot by filling out an application and returning it to your local County Clerk. Applications can be obtained by:

A ballot will be sent to voters who have properly filled out the application. If the application was not completed correctly, a notification with the reason why the application was not accepted will be sent within 24 hours of receipt of the application.

To check the status of your absentee application, go here or contact your county clerk’s office.

If you do not receive the absentee ballot, please contact the county clerk’s office.

  • Additional options for registering and requesting an absentee ballot for military and overseas voters are available under federal and state law. Please visit the Military and Overseas Voter Information page for more details.

What is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?

  • The county clerk must receive the application for an absentee ballot no later than the Thursday immediately prior to the election.
  • Within 23 days of Election Day, the county clerk must either mail the ballot or notice of rejection to the applicant as soon as practicable; provided that the ballot or a notice of rejection is sent not later than 22 days before the election.

If I apply for an absentee ballot and receive it, can I change my mind and vote at my polling place on Election Day?

  • Yes, but must you must execute an affidavit stating that the person did not and will not vote the mailed ballot that was issued.

What if I do not receive my absentee ballot?

  • If you apply for, but do not receive the absentee ballot, you may apply for a replacement absentee ballot by communicating with the county clerk and requesting a replacement mailed ballot be delivered to the voter; and execute an affidavit and the county clerk has voided the mailed ballot previously issued to the voter.
  • You may also go to your polling place and vote on a replacement absentee ballot on Election Day, after signing an affidavit of non-receipt of absentee ballot.
  • In both cases, you will be required to sign a sworn statement, under penalty of perjury, that you did not receive your ballot.

Who can take the absentee ballot back to the county clerk?

  • A member of your immediate family or your caregiver may hand-deliver your absentee ballot, provided that the voter has subscribed the official mailing envelope of the absentee ballot. An unrelated third party may not deliver another voter’s absentee ballot.

When does an absentee ballot have to be returned for it to be counted?

  • Ballots must be returned to the county clerk or voter’s precinct by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.​​

How much does it cost to mail my absentee ballot?

The outer envelope of my absentee ballot requests an AV register number. Do I fill this out?

  • You can leave that information blank. This information is for internal use only.

Same-day voter registration in New Mexico

New Mexicans who are eligible to vote can register to vote or update their voter registration immediately before voting in a statewide election during Early Voting and on Election Day. This is what’s known as “same day voter registration.”

Who is eligible for same-day voter registration?

Any eligible voter in New Mexico can register to vote or update their voter registration and then vote on the same day at their county clerk’s office or at any polling location in their county on Election Day and at participating early voting locations.

Where is SDR available?

SDR is available for eligible voters at their county clerk’s office or at any polling location in their county on Election Day. Additional early voting locations may also provide SDR — it’s best to check with your local county clerk.

What do I need to bring for SDR?

Whether you are an unregistered voter or an already registered voter looking to update your registration, in order to use SDR you’ll need to bring:

  • A New Mexico driver’s license or New Mexico identification card issued through the motor vehicle division of the taxation and revenue department;
  • Any document that contains an address in the county together with a photo identification card; OR
  • A current valid student photo identification card from a post-secondary educational institution in New Mexico accompanied by a current student fee statement that contains the student’s address in the county.

Is SDR available for voters registered with a major party?

Major party voters may update name, address, or other contact info during SDR. However, if you are currently registered with a major political party you cannot use SDR to switch parties during the primary election.

Can I use SDR for absentee (vote by mail) voting?

No. SDR is available only for voters voting in person, on the same day, at the same time they register to vote or update their voter registration at an in-person (Early or Election Day) polling location.

To register for an absentee ballot, click HERE.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

