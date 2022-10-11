Read full article on original website
WPMI
Teen runaway missing out of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
WPMI
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
WPMI
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
WPMI
Man shot in a Mobile nightclub in September dies from his injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers, the man shot in Mobile's Bank Nightlife nightclub in September, has succumbed to his injuries. Police announced Thursday morning that Derrick Shavers passed away on October 8th. Officers responded early morning of Sunday September 18 2022 to reports of...
WPMI
Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
WPMI
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
WPMI
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
WPMI
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
WPMI
Local funeral home helps relieve pain at the pump
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bayou La Batre business was giving back today by way of free gas!. “What better gift to give than to give the gas, everybody can use some gas right about now, so we’re happy about it,” says Carlton Malone, owner of Eternal Rest Funeral Home.
WPMI
Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
WPMI
Fairhope Police suspect arson after 3rd fire in 8 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are on the lookout for an arsonist who they believe its responsible for 3 woods fires in less than 10 days. Investigators said firefighters responded to Fairhope's triangle property Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of Scenic 98 and Section Street, to stop a blaze from spreading out of control.
WPMI
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
WPMI
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
WPMI
Orange Beach cashier assault suspect caught on camera sought by police
On 9/29/2022, Orange Beach Police took a report for an assault, which took place at a local drug store. The male subject pictured is suspected of assaulting the cashier. He is wanted for questioning. If you have any information or recognize these subjects please notify Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
WPMI
Mobile Police make arrests in two high profile murder cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made arrests in two high profile murder cases. The first arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old D'angelo Wallace was found on the side of Navco Road, just west of Morningside Drive, last Wednesday. Police have arrested 20 year old Kevin Sanders...
WPMI
Mobile mom pleads Not Guilty in shooting death of 13-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Glenda Agee entered a plea of not guilty today. She was appointed a public defender and will have a preliminary hearing on November 15. According to Mobile Police, on October 03, 2022 , at approximately 10:53 p.m., officer responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound to the back.
WPMI
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
WPMI
Plans for Williamson High School 'on-campus' stadium hit a snag
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We are just a few weeks away from the end of the high school football regular season, and 5 Mobile County Schools are still lacking stadiums. Williamson alumni gathered Tuesday night at their alma mater to discuss with officials the construction delays of the 5-million-dollar football stadium project.
WPMI
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
