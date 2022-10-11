ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

WPMI

Teen runaway missing out of Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Man shot in a Mobile nightclub in September dies from his injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers, the man shot in Mobile's Bank Nightlife nightclub in September, has succumbed to his injuries. Police announced Thursday morning that Derrick Shavers passed away on October 8th. Officers responded early morning of Sunday September 18 2022 to reports of...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Alabama addressing teacher shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Local funeral home helps relieve pain at the pump

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bayou La Batre business was giving back today by way of free gas!. “What better gift to give than to give the gas, everybody can use some gas right about now, so we’re happy about it,” says Carlton Malone, owner of Eternal Rest Funeral Home.
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WPMI

Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Fairhope Police suspect arson after 3rd fire in 8 days

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are on the lookout for an arsonist who they believe its responsible for 3 woods fires in less than 10 days. Investigators said firefighters responded to Fairhope's triangle property Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of Scenic 98 and Section Street, to stop a blaze from spreading out of control.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police make arrests in two high profile murder cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made arrests in two high profile murder cases. The first arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old D'angelo Wallace was found on the side of Navco Road, just west of Morningside Drive, last Wednesday. Police have arrested 20 year old Kevin Sanders...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile mom pleads Not Guilty in shooting death of 13-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Glenda Agee entered a plea of not guilty today. She was appointed a public defender and will have a preliminary hearing on November 15. According to Mobile Police, on October 03, 2022 , at approximately 10:53 p.m., officer responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound to the back.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Plans for Williamson High School 'on-campus' stadium hit a snag

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We are just a few weeks away from the end of the high school football regular season, and 5 Mobile County Schools are still lacking stadiums. Williamson alumni gathered Tuesday night at their alma mater to discuss with officials the construction delays of the 5-million-dollar football stadium project.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
MOBILE, AL

