Omaha, NE

Omaha coffee shop hires young adults aging out of foster care

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cup of coffee that makes a difference. When you buy a drink at Astute Coffee, formerly The Bike Union and Coffee at 19th and Dodge, you’re supporting teens and young adults aging out of the foster care system. “When you think of the typical...
Omaha nonprofit hires kids aging out of foster care

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
Thursday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations fall below 100

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years

(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline

LINCOLN, Neb.- A new, local hotline is available for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol made the announcement Thursday. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska...
Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20-years the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now a nonprofit dedicated to helping bring missing persons home says they’re close to getting support, that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska.
Omaha volunteers sharing new voter guide ahead of general election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With just four weeks until the general elections, groups and volunteers are reminding the community to do their research ahead of next month’s vote. Tuesday afternoon, volunteers with the League of Women Voters went canvassing in North Omaha. “We knock on the doors and if...
Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
