Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
KETV.com
Closure at dialysis center puts a pause on critical care for Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. — One woman said a staffing shortage at an Omaha clinic put a pause on her care. She said her dialysis treatment is essential for her to live as she battles kidney failure. Sherry Coughlin is living the most normal life possible as she navigates her diagnosis.
WOWT
Omaha coffee shop hires young adults aging out of foster care
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cup of coffee that makes a difference. When you buy a drink at Astute Coffee, formerly The Bike Union and Coffee at 19th and Dodge, you’re supporting teens and young adults aging out of the foster care system. “When you think of the typical...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit hires kids aging out of foster care
A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. Are you planning to get your child vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster?. Soon you'll likely be able to get boosters that target new COVID-19 strains for kids as young as five. Judge to hear loan forgiveness...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations fall below 100
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
kios.org
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years
(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Westside school district suing Omaha Public Schools over funds lost to overpayments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Westside Community Schools announced Wednesday that the district had filed a lawsuit against Omaha Public Schools in its latest effort to secure lost property tax funds. Dr. Mike Lucas said Westside is trying to get back funds it lost when Douglas County, the...
Westside Community School District suing Omaha Public Schools
Westside Community School District announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against OPS in an effort to recover funds that were overpaid to the school system, city and Douglas County.
KETV.com
Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline
LINCOLN, Neb.- A new, local hotline is available for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol made the announcement Thursday. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska...
WOWT
Tuesday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Positivity falls in Douglas County, Sarpy/Cass health districts
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Adjustments made as Douglas County Jail continues to deal with staffing challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Jail is understaffed. But adjustments are being made to catch up. Like everywhere else, the director of corrections told the board of commission Monday that hiring has its challenges. While training classes are smaller than they would like, they have been able to...
WOWT
Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20-years the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now a nonprofit dedicated to helping bring missing persons home says they’re close to getting support, that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska.
WOWT
Omaha volunteers sharing new voter guide ahead of general election
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With just four weeks until the general elections, groups and volunteers are reminding the community to do their research ahead of next month’s vote. Tuesday afternoon, volunteers with the League of Women Voters went canvassing in North Omaha. “We knock on the doors and if...
KETV.com
Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
Comments / 0