Secret Service gives Congress trove of electronic messages around Jan. 6: Report

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

T he Secret Service reportedly gave Congress over 1 million electronic communications from its agents from the days surrounding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 .

The communications, given to the Jan. 6 committee, included emails and other electronic messages but did not include text messages, per a report from NBC News.

“We have and continue to fully cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee. While no additional text messages were recovered, we have provided a significant level of details from emails, radio transmissions, Microsoft Teams chat messages and exhibits that address aspects of planning, operations and communications surrounding Jan. 6,” Secret Service spokesman special agent Steve Kopek confirmed to the Washington Examiner .

The Jan. 6 panel is scheduled to hold on Thursday what will likely be its final hearing . The committee is also expected to release the findings of its investigation sometime before the next Congress is sworn in next year.

The news about the communications comes on the same day it was reported multiple Secret Service agents were denied requests to have a record of what information was collected from their phones that were seized as part of the investigation into the Capitol riot. Many agents apparently had their phones seized without their consent.


WashingtonExaminer

