Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across across the street?

As gas prices continue to soar to historic levels, savvy consumers often search for the best deal to get the most out of their hard-earned cash. But sometimes, finding the best price can come just by crossing a lane or two of traffic. So why do gas prices vary so much from station to station? […]
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Lightning storms prompt closure of beaches in Long Beach

For a second straight day, beaches were closed to the public in Long Beach due to the threat of lightning storms. On Tuesday, Southern California residents saw rain showers all across the region were subsequently followed by lightning storms, including at local beaches. Though there was some light rain Wednesday morning, officials opted to play it safe. "We'll go out to the pier, to the beaches, and anybody in the water, and tell them to seek shelter," Long Beach Fire-Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. It was unfortunate for some families like the Crumedy family, who are visiting Southern California from Houston. "We came to...
Cal Fresh recipients getting 12% boost in benefits

There are tens of thousands of people right in Orange County who may be missing out on free money each month to buy food for their families.   Cal Fresh is looking to change that for low income families in Orange County, increasing monthly benefits by 12-percent. For Orange County resident Carolyn Lure, that means she will be receiving an extra $30 per month thanks to California's food stamps program. She loaded up on bananas, apples, pears and oranges on Thursday shopping at a Northgate market in Anaheim. "Right now, I'm gonna buy vegetables. I can balance out my meals more because I...
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park

When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Garden Grove High School football team will have a game with Segerstrom High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
