Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man disputes smoke shop purchases and more
A woman went to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department East Precinct at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 to speak with an officer about discovering her social security number stolen for job applications, according to a report from ACCPD. She said the Division of Family and Children Services had denied...
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death arriving at the Gwinnett County jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the...
accesswdun.com
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Red and Black
2 shot including UGA student in downtown Athens, suspect in custody
Two people, including one University of Georgia student, were injured in a shooting on Clayton Street early morning on Oct. 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Officers heard about the shooting from an individual driving east on Clayton Street as they were responding to a fight at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens student apartments repeatedly delay opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. WSB-TV′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said the builders have missed the deadline to finish for months. Students...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Suspect in woman’s death at Gwinnett construction site turns himself in
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County is now in custody. Police said on Friday they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. Police identified the victim as Breana Rogers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Pursuit, crash and fleeing subject arrested via K9 apprehension; dispute over wife making a noise getting ready for work
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint –...
Neighbors upset ‘vicious’ pit bull allowed to return after killing chihuahua in Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one Rockdale County community are upset that a pit bull that attacked and killed a 7-year-old chihuahua named Buddy has been allowed to return. Family members of the pit bull’s owner told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln it was an unfortunate accident and they...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
Suspect arrested in Hall Co cemetery thefts
The man accused of stealing statues from a Gainesville cemetery was arrested over the weekend, Hall County officials said. Officials say the man stole some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Park Road in Gainesville. Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, of Gainesville was arrested after he...
nowhabersham.com
Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville
A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Police break window to gain access to man asleep at wheel in Wendy’s drive-thru
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five part. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Missing Person...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Man drives over other party’s foot when leaving the scene of an accident; DUI charges and domestic disputes
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 11 – 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sept. 11. A 29-year-old Loganville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, no insurance and...
Comments / 0