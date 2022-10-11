ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man disputes smoke shop purchases and more

A woman went to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department East Precinct at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 to speak with an officer about discovering her social security number stolen for job applications, according to a report from ACCPD. She said the Division of Family and Children Services had denied...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities find missing Gainesville man

Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

2 shot including UGA student in downtown Athens, suspect in custody

Two people, including one University of Georgia student, were injured in a shooting on Clayton Street early morning on Oct. 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Officers heard about the shooting from an individual driving east on Clayton Street as they were responding to a fight at...
ATHENS, GA
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Suspect arrested in Hall Co cemetery thefts

The man accused of stealing statues from a Gainesville cemetery was arrested over the weekend, Hall County officials said. Officials say the man stole some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Park Road in Gainesville. Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, of Gainesville was arrested after he...
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman critical after domestic-related shooting in Gainesville

A Gainesville area man is in jail charged with aggravated assault in a domestic-related shooting early Wednesday, police say. Around 1 a.m. on October 12, police responded to the Midtown Villages at 854 Davis Street. Inside the apartment, they found a 44-year-old female shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, a press release from the Gainesville Police Department says. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
GAINESVILLE, GA

