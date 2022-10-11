Read full article on original website
Pro football hall-of-famer speaks at scholarship ball in Fort Wayne
Walter Jones is known for his strength as a player for the Seahawks for 12 seasons starting in 1997.
Jay Glazer: Losing Tyreek Hill has made Patrick Mahomes better
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports believes Tyreek Hill’s departure this offseason has forced Patrick Mahomes to become a smarter, more complete quarterback.
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
The retired NFL quarterback discussed his advice to his highly-touted nephew in an exclusive interview with People this week.
First female to score touchdown in Brockton varsity history gifted signed ball from Kraft, Patriots
McKenzie Quinn made New England football history when she plunged into the endzone on October 7, becoming the first female to ever score a touchdown for Brockton Varsity Football. Last week, “The Mighty Quinn” received a personalized gift from a New England football team that knows a thing or two about making history.
Yankees-Guardians Playoff Series Sets Up a Potential Rematch With Midges
In the fall of 2007, the New York Yankees traveled to Cleveland for a playoff game that quickly became one of the most surreal in baseball history. As a retrospective piece in The Ringer described in minute detail, Joba Chamberlain took to the mound for the Yankees in the seventh inning and soon faced one of his most relentless opponents. We’re not talking about a preternaturally skilled batter; instead, Chamberlain was attacked by a swarm of midges.
Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels' Ground Game Erupts In 48-34 Victory Over Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels run through Auburns' defense, advancing to 7-0.
Report: Andrew Wiggins signs extension with Warriors
Just hours after Jordan Poole’s extension was reported, ESPN reported that Andrew Wiggins has also signed a four-year extension with Golden State.
