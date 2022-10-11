Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
14news.com
Evansville food truck back in business after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
city-countyobserver.com
Old Henderson Rd. Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
14news.com
Deputy Hicks continues to improve after being shot in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update on Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks. He was shot in the line of duty just over a year ago in New Harmony. Just last weekend, Deputy Hicks was the Grand Marshal for the Fall Festival parade, but during the week, he and his wife live in Louisville so he can regain the strength to live a normal life again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at Rosenberger and the Lloyd Expressway is flashing red. Around 6:45 p.m., traffic was backed up as drivers treated the busy intersection as a four way stop. There’s no word on when the light will be fixed or why it’s flashing.
14news.com
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
Several improvement projects begin for Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several projects are in the works to improve the city of Boonville, including a $1.3 million to upgrade city sidewalks and streets. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the downtown square of Boonville is a constant reminder of a successful improvement for a city once again in the midst of several upgrades. “There’s […]
14news.com
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to a car driving into a tree on Wednesday night. Dispatch says the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Seminary Road and Bayou Creek Road. The call originally came in around 9:09 p.m. The Vanderburgh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
14news.com
Henderson Commissioners discuss new fire station
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners heard a progress report on the plans for a new Fire Station One Tuesday. Officials say the new building will be located at 540 Second St. Eric Chambers, representing design firm Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, showed a proposed...
14news.com
Several Tri-State Counties issue burn bans
(WFIE) - At least five counties in the Tri-State have issued burn bans due to the windy conditions. They include Spencer County, Perry County, Dubois County, Henderson County, and Webster County. Officials say no open burning is allowed. Other counties could follow.
14news.com
Gibson Co. students and staff participate in annual walk to school event
GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A fun day for students in Gibson County. South Gibson School Resource Officers and Haubstadt Fire officials assisted the kids of Haubstadt to school in their annual walk to school event. The students and staff followed behind a fire truck as they walked in the event on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evansville fires keep crews busy overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews with the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) were called to a home on the 400 block of North Second Avenue just around 11 p.m. Monday. The fire caused damage to two different structures. Crews were called back to the location early this morning after the fire reignited. Officials say the four […]
14news.com
Franklin Street back open after 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
14news.com
Evansville firefighters and EMTs honored for Wendy’s medic rescue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run. On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work alongside her team.
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
wevv.com
Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
Comments / 4