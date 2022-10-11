Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
Austin City Council to discuss possible Austin Energy rate hike, affordable housing efforts and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including settlements for the City of Austin, a possible Austin Energy rate hike, ongoing efforts to build affordable housing and tenants' rights. The council will discuss settling with the family...
KVUE
Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office
AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options. The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
kut.org
Meet the six candidates vying to be Austin's next mayor
Austin Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit, and six candidates are vying to replace him this election — all with diverse experiences ranging from politician to realtor to business owner. The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America. KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
KVUE
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from the city council is helping with at least one of those problems.
Fortlandia returns to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center with new designs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's annual Fortlandia exhibit has returned!. The exhibit of secret hideouts opened in the Luci and Ian Family Garden on Oct. 8. This year's exhibit features six forts from Austin-based artists, architect firms and designers. The group of six designers and...
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
KVUE
Austin City Council to take up tenants' rights
City leaders say over half of Austinites are renters and say renter rights are not as strong as they should be. Some councilmembers hope to change that.
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Trial begins for former APD officer accused of excessive use of force in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marked the first day of trial for former Austin Police Officer Nathaniel Stallings, who was accused of excessive use of force during an arrest in 2017. It also marked the first officer trial under Travis County District Attorney José Garza. According to a report...
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
All lanes clear on northbound US 183 near Lamar Boulevard following crash
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes of northbound U.S. 183 near Lamar Boulevard have been reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. As of 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, the crash that led to all lanes on northbound U.S. 183 near the Lamar Boulevard exit have been reopened according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The man who would be mayor…again
Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
