Travis County, TX

Austin Chronicle

The Mayor's Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow

Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office

AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options. The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Elections
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Meet the six candidates vying to be Austin's next mayor

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit, and six candidates are vying to replace him this election — all with diverse experiences ranging from politician to realtor to business owner. The mayor elected in this cycle will serve a two-year term, as opposed to four years. A...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

'Secret' Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

The man who would be mayor…again

Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don't have to?

Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
AUSTIN, TX

