This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
scitechdaily.com
Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Safely Returns to Earth
NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT after 170 days in space. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts...
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth's way."This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at the space agency's headquarters in Washington.The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept....
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
NASA Unveils Mind-Blowing Image of Asteroid After DART Impact
NASA shared a crazy photo of the Dimorphos asteroid. The photo was taken prior to the asteroid being blasted out of orbit. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smashed into the large asteroid as a test late last month. The mission went successfully, and Dimorphos changed course after the impact as expected.
teslarati.com
SpaceX, NASA targeting separate Moon launches days apart
NASA and a SpaceX customer have announced plans to launch two unrelated Moon missions days apart next month. On October 12th, NASA confirmed that it will roll its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket out to its Kennedy Space Center LC-39A pad for the fourth time as early as November 4th. Barring surprises, the rocket’s next launch attempt is scheduled no earlier than (NET) 12:07 am EDT (17:07 UTC), November 14th. SLS is tasked with launching an uncrewed prototype of NASA’s Orion crew capsule on its way to the Moon, where the spacecraft will attempt to enter lunar orbit and conduct tests before returning to Earth.
dallasexpress.com
New Data Reveals Impact of NASA Asteroid Strike
NASA made the announcement on Tuesday that its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission was successful in changing the orbit of an asteroid that was located millions of miles away. This is the first time humanity has changed a celestial object’s motion and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection...
KTVZ
The DART mission successfully changed the motion of an asteroid
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test successfully changed the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos when the NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into the space rock on September 26, according to the agency. The DART mission, a full-scale demonstration of deflection technology, was the world’s first conducted on behalf of planetary defense. The...
TechCrunch
Smashing success: NASA’s DART spacecraft bumped an asteroid off its orbit
On September 26, NASA executed the final stage of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), in which a spacecraft intentionally crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos to investigate whether such an impact could deflect an Earth-bound stellar object. A successful collision was the first cause for celebration, but now there’s even more reason to cheer. NASA has officially determined the DART mission a success, revealing in a press conference today that Dimorphos’ orbit has changed significantly due to the impact.
Science Focus
Back of the net! NASA’s DART spacecraft hit asteroid hard enough to change its course
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. The mission marks the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial object and is a major step forward in protecting the Earth from potentially devastating asteroid impact. On 27 September, NASA’s Double...
Freethink
NASA’s mission proves it can redirect an asteroid — and potentially save Earth
By slamming a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, NASA changed the rock’s trajectory significantly — a huge win for efforts to protect Earth from potentially deadly asteroid impacts. “This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us,” said NASA Administrator...
CNET
Success! NASA's DART Redirects Asteroid in 'Watershed Moment for Humanity'
NASA has succeeded in changing the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos. NASA crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet. "This is a watershed moment...
abovethelaw.com
NASA’s Asteroid Diverting Success Demonstrates Perhaps Most Valuable Technology In History
With the exception of those of us who are misguided religious fundamentalists, we all know that an enormous asteroid impact some 66 million years ago caused dinosaurs to go extinct. A select few species made it through the catastrophe to evolve into birds. But it was a massive extinction event: about half of all plants and animals disappeared from the Earth.
Spot Lucy in the sky as NASA asteroid mission slingshots past Earth early Sunday (Oct. 16)
Lucy will celebrate one year in space by approaching Earth for a gravity assist, coming so close that observers on Earth may be able to spot the spacecraft.
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
A new spacesuit is in the works for NASA, intended to better fit the proportions of astronauts, including women headed into space.
