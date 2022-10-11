ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government

If approved, a question on this November's ballot would create a commission to study whether Wilkinsburg should adopt a home rule charter.
New Pittsburgh Courier

“Hop” Kendrick: Dock Fielder— The most dedicated man to ever represent Blacks as an elected Democrat

As a youngster in the early 1940s, I met Dock Fielder and we grew up together at the Ammon Recreation Center, swimming pool, ball field, etc. Dock lived in the upper Hill (5th ward) and I lived in the lower Hill (3rd ward). Dock was influenced and introduced to politics by the top “colored” politician in Allegheny County, 5th Ward Chairman Pappy Williams. Time does not stand still and the Fielder family moved to the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh and established himself in the Little Italy section of Larimer Avenue, as a person not just of toughness, but concern and conviction, particularly when the issues involved colored people (we were not called Black yet).
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School

After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
Long-term effects of closing Pittsburgh's only juvenile detention center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It couldn't have come at a worse time: the closing of the region's only juvenile detention center at a time when youth gun violence has escalated to terrifying levels. Young people are being arrested for serious crimes but there's no place to put them.It's been a spike in juvenile crime unseen in the Pittsburgh region. Teenagers, some as young as 14 and 15, are getting guns and using them at the slightest provocation. To make matters worse, if police arrest them for anything less than murder, they're generally set free."They don't have no fear because they know...
1 shot, killed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders found a man, who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police saidPolice are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.
Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue.
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house

Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
Suspect in Pittsburgh carjacking arrested in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH — One of the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood was arrested in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The investigation began a little after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Pittsburgh police said a man was carjacked by three juveniles in the area of East Ohio Street and James Street.
