As a youngster in the early 1940s, I met Dock Fielder and we grew up together at the Ammon Recreation Center, swimming pool, ball field, etc. Dock lived in the upper Hill (5th ward) and I lived in the lower Hill (3rd ward). Dock was influenced and introduced to politics by the top “colored” politician in Allegheny County, 5th Ward Chairman Pappy Williams. Time does not stand still and the Fielder family moved to the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh and established himself in the Little Italy section of Larimer Avenue, as a person not just of toughness, but concern and conviction, particularly when the issues involved colored people (we were not called Black yet).

