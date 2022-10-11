Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
pghcitypaper.com
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government
If approved, a question on this November's ballot would create a commission to study whether Wilkinsburg should adopt a home rule charter. The post ‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
New Pittsburgh Courier
“Hop” Kendrick: Dock Fielder— The most dedicated man to ever represent Blacks as an elected Democrat
As a youngster in the early 1940s, I met Dock Fielder and we grew up together at the Ammon Recreation Center, swimming pool, ball field, etc. Dock lived in the upper Hill (5th ward) and I lived in the lower Hill (3rd ward). Dock was influenced and introduced to politics by the top “colored” politician in Allegheny County, 5th Ward Chairman Pappy Williams. Time does not stand still and the Fielder family moved to the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh and established himself in the Little Italy section of Larimer Avenue, as a person not just of toughness, but concern and conviction, particularly when the issues involved colored people (we were not called Black yet).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
Long-term effects of closing Pittsburgh's only juvenile detention center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It couldn't have come at a worse time: the closing of the region's only juvenile detention center at a time when youth gun violence has escalated to terrifying levels. Young people are being arrested for serious crimes but there's no place to put them.It's been a spike in juvenile crime unseen in the Pittsburgh region. Teenagers, some as young as 14 and 15, are getting guns and using them at the slightest provocation. To make matters worse, if police arrest them for anything less than murder, they're generally set free."They don't have no fear because they know...
Man grazed in shooting at Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings
A man was grazed in a shooting early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, according to Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert that at least 21 shots had been fired in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday. Paramedics treated the man...
wtae.com
Man taken to the hospital following hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital with a probably broken leg following a hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was struck around 2:10 a.m. on the 200 block of Seventh Street, not far from the Benedum Center. The driver of the vehicle...
1 shot, killed in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders found a man, who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police saidPolice are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.
wtae.com
Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
nextpittsburgh.com
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Castle Shannon police asking for public’s help to find missing endangered adult
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Castle Shannon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered woman. Emily Stalter was last seen Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, police said. Stalter, 32, is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing...
wtae.com
Suspect in Pittsburgh carjacking arrested in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH — One of the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood was arrested in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The investigation began a little after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Pittsburgh police said a man was carjacked by three juveniles in the area of East Ohio Street and James Street.
Penn Township woman tries to help others through paranormal group
If you can easily explain away the psychic feelings that Kari Danser experiences at a scene, she won’t get angry. In fact, looking for any other explanation for phenomena is the first thing the Penn Township woman does when she visits a site. “Not everything is paranormal. Debunking is...
Animal Friends rescues 61 cats from house in Carnegie
PITTSBURGH — Animal Friends, an animal rescue in the Pittsburgh area, rescued 61 cats from a house in Carnegie on Tuesday night. According to a social media post, the rescue said all of the cats were living in a single residence. Since the cats arrived at the rescue, they...
