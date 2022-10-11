ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man jumps over counter, steals box of lottery tickets in East Memphis convenience store, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GhaH_0iV8jZhL00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a lottery ticket thief.

On Oct. 7 at approximately 8:40 AM, MPD responded to a shoplifting call at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway.

A man walked into the business and jumped across the counter, police said.

Police also said that the man grabbed a box of lottery tickets, jumped over the counter, and ran out of the store.

The number of tickets taken is unknown at this time.

The suspect is a man, 24-30 years of age, dark complexion, short hair, and wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Contact Sgt. M. Chapman with any tips or information on the incident at Appling Farms G.I.B. 901-636-4464

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 5

Uhtred,son of Uhtred
1d ago

Another brain dead idiot, tickets are no good till they are scanned

Reply
8
Related
actionnews5.com

Arrest made in multiple car burglaries at Midtown Huey’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a multiple-car theft at Huey’s restaurant parking lot in early September. According to the affidavit, the suspect broke one car and stole a backpack containing lottery tickets, Nike slides worth $470, and more. In the second car, the suspect stole, sunglasses...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
FORREST CITY, AR
actionnews5.com

Affidavit: Homeowner fights off burglar with knife, suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused burglar was arrested by Memphis police on Monday, and according to an affidavit detailing the incident, the homeowner he’s accused of targeting put up a fight. Stephen Glenn is charged with aggravated burglary after he allegedly broke into the kitchen window of a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Orange Mound shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted for murder has been arrested and new details have been released following the shooting death of a man in Orange Mound last week. Rickey London, 69, is charged with second-degree murder. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim, identified as Robert Brown, dead in the driveway of a home […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 arrested, charged in Medical District murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are behind bars after a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend. Shelby County Jail records show Bobby Chism, 35, and Latorya Graham, 37, are both charged in connection to the case. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the Medical District on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Pocket knife protects family from accused home invader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man said he was forced to use a pocket knife after an intruder armed with a metal pipe broke into his house Sunday night. Christopher Lyles said his 9-year-old autistic son came to his room after he heard a loud noise coming from the back of their home on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Comments / 0

Community Policy