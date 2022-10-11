Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Meningococcal disease outbreak in São Paulo, Health officials reinforce importance of vaccination
Last month, health officials in Brazil reported the confirmation of an outbreak of meningococcal disease caused by serogroup C in the state of São Paulo. Five cases were reported. This is the most frequent cause of bacterial meningitis in Brazil. This has prompted the health ministry to reinforce the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa: Measles outbreak reported in Limpopo Province
Measles surveillance at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected three cases of measles from two healthcare facilities in the Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province within 30 days. A measles outbreak is classified as three laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported within 30 days in a district. A public health response investigation...
US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance
The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday.The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of anonymity as a U.S. delegation was arriving in the Caribbean country that has been paralyzed by gangs and antigovernment protests and is facing severe shortages of water, fuel and other basic supplies.The U.S. officials declined to name which Haitian officials would see their visas revoked or how many would be affected, adding only that the measure also...
A sense of crisis has defined Xi's rule. It will shape China well into the future
Ten years after Xi Jinping became China's leader, the sense of crisis that beset his rise to power continues to haunt him, and is set to shape his rule in the years -- if not decades -- to come.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’
The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Europe officials report increase in diphtheria cases in migrants
European health authorities are reporting an increase in diphtheria cases through September this year. As of 26 September 2022, 92 cases of diphtheria among migrants, including a fatal one, have been reported this year by seven European countries – Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, France and Switzerland. All cases are males, mainly from Asia and Africa, and most of them have been diagnosed in reception centres for migrants.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon cholera outbreak rises to 26 cases, 1 death
Last week, Lebanese health officials recorded the first cholera case in nearly thirty years in the country. Since that first case, the tally has the total cumulative confirmed cases rise to 26 as of today, including eight new cases reported in the past 24 hours and one death. Public Health...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Chicago reports 137% increase in congenital syphilis cases
The Chicago Department of Public Health reports that in 2020, congenital syphilis cases in newborns increased by 137 percent (from 8 to 19 cases). Going hand-in-hand, the number of reported primary and secondary syphilis cases among Chicago women increased by 56 percent (from 88 to 137). Congenital syphilis is a...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bahamas reports 1st cholera case in 5 years
The Bahamas Ministry of Health and Wellness reported Thursday a confirmed case of cholera in New Providence. The patient is a 52-year-old Bahamian man with a travel history. However, local media reports health officials say the man did not travel to Haiti, but he did not give any other details on the patient’s recent travel history.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Takeda’s dengue vaccine: Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommends approval
On Friday, Takeda announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any serotype in individuals four years of age and older in Europe and in dengue-endemic countries participating in the parallel EU-M4all procedure.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Nigeria cholera: ‘Outbreak has been exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices’
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is leading the national response to an ongoing outbreak of cholera in affected states in Nigeria. A total of 2187 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported from 31 states and 233 deaths recorded from the 1st of January to the 25th of September 2022.
U.S. Combines HIMARS with Stealth Fighters for New Training Exercises
Japan, the Philippines and South Korea are also involved in the drills, which will see "impressive weapons systems" deployed in a "geographically distributed environment."
outbreaknewstoday.com
Laos dengue: ‘People must continue to exercise caution in October and November’
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Laos, health officials are reminding the public not to let their guard down in the prevention of dengue fever despite the end of rainy season in the country. On Friday, the Centre of Information and Education for Health reported 154 new...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon cholera: The latest numbers
Since our last report on the cholera outbreak in Lebanon, the total cumulative confirmed cases has risen to 34, as of October 14. The death toll remains at one. On October 5, Lebanese health authorities reported the first cholera case in the country since 1993. Cholera is an acute diarrheal...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines dengue tally tops 170K, Central Luzon reports the most
Philippines health officials reported an additional 12,000 + dengue fever cases since our last report–bringing the cumulative total to 172,985 through September 24. This is a 197 percent increase compared to the same period last year (58,157). The death toll has risen to 528 year to date. Central Luzon...
travelnoire.com
The U.S. Issues Travel Advisory For Trinidad and Tobago, The Country Pushes Back
The United States issued a travel advisory against Trinidad and Tobago earlier this month. The updated advisory urges Americans to stay away due to violence and shootings. The country’s capital, Port of Spain, dumbfounded by the advisory, expressed its sentiments. This resulted in the U.S. explaining its decision. A...
