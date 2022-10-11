Another dynamic duo leading Brighton boys cross country

HOWELL — Brighton’s recent state championship boys cross country teams have been headlined by dynamic duos.

The 2019 team was led by seniors Jack Spamer and Zach Stewart, each of whom held the Livingston County record during their careers.

In 2021, seniors Quinn Cullen and Jack Campbell were the front-runners for a second Division 1 championship team in three seasons.

That common thread on those great teams continues with the current Brighton squad.

This time, it’s junior Tyler Langley and senior Brady Matuszewski providing low sticks for a Brighton team that is ranked fifth in Division 1 with championship season right around the corner.

Three days after pushing one another to personal bests at the prestigious Portage Invitational, Langley and Matuszewski crossed the line together with identical times of 15:54.1 Tuesday in a meet against Livingston County rivals Hartland and Howell.

They ran most of the race with Hartland senior Ben Smith before pulling away from him in the final half-mile. Smith was third in 15:58.3, breaking 16 minutes for the first time.

At Portage, Matuszewski went sub-16 for the first time with a 12th-place performance of 15:46.1. Langley was just behind him in 15:46.7, as each runner moved into the top 10 all-time at Brighton.

“It’s just so awesome, because it like you put in all that work over three, four years, and to see it come to fruition a little bit early in the season, that was really nice, just to do it with my brother, Ty,” Matuszewski said. “Over the last 1K, we were battling down the stretch.”

Having an equally talented and driven runner to race alongside is great, but the biggest benefit comes during all the long runs and workouts that lead up to race day.

“We train together every day, run together every day,” Langley said. “He’s my best friend. It’s been awesome.”

Matuszewski ran on the seven-man varsity for each of Brighton’s state championships. Langley was the fourth man behind three seniors at Michigan International Speedway last November.

Now they’re the leaders of a team that hopes to be in the mix again in the state final Nov. 5 at MIS.

“Jack and Zach, they had each other; Quinn and Jack,” Matuszewski said. “It’s great to have that team camaraderie and see him in front of me and be like, ‘I’ve got to help my guy out and work hard with him. Every day, it’s so much fun. It makes running so much easier and just so much better.”

Brighton’s boys beat Howell, 15-50, and Hartland, 19-42. Hartland beat Howell, 21-34.

Also scoring for Brighton were senior Dylan White (fourth, 16:35.1), sophomore Elijah Forbord (fifth, 16:39.2) and junior Nathan Moskal (seventh, 16:42.9).

Hartland senior Sam Kromberg was sixth (16:42.2) and Howell junior Noah DeLand was 10th (17:01.4).

Brighton won the girls race by scores of 15-45 over Hartland and 21-40 over Howell, despite holding out top runners Carrigan Eberly and Nikki Carothers. Howell edged Hartland, 27-28.

Without the Bulldogs’ top runners to push her, Howell senior Mackenzie Wright ran solo up front to win in 18:55.0.

“I haven’t broken 19 minutes on this course,” Wright said. “My last race here was 19:03, so I’m pretty excited breaking 19. It’s definitely not my favorite (course), but it’s pretty flat.”

Wright broke 19 minutes for the first time this season in the Jackson Invitational on Sept. 24, running 18:42.6. She had hoped to be running that fast earlier in the season, but is glad to be in that range with the KLAA meet coming up on Oct. 22 and regionals on Oct. 28 on the reliably fast Huron Meadows Metropark course.

“I feel pretty confident going into championship season,” she said.

So is her coach, Clay Woll.

"She's in a good spot," Woll said. "We always do the Michigan workout every year at the beginning of October. We just did that. All signs point to rip and roll at the end of the year. Running sub-19 by herself on a day like today, I'm very happy about that."

Over the weekend, Wright gave a verbal commitment to run for Michigan State University, where she will be a teammate of former Brighton rival Katie Carothers, as well as former Hartland star Riley Hough.

“It’s a great school, pretty close to home,” Wright said. “The teammates were pretty cool. I’ve got a good bond with the team already.”

Wright finished comfortably ahead of Brighton freshman Lydia LaMarra, who crossed in 19:11.4. Junior Megan Kowalski was third (19:12.7), freshman Juliet Lewis fourth (19:26.3) and sophomore Elle Bissett fifth (19:30.0) for Brighton.

Howell senior Mia Cholewa was sixth (19:39.8) before Hartland took the next three places with freshman Sophia Nunnery (19:40.9), senior Alexandra Cabaj (19:44.0) and freshman Elliana Neuer (19:45.5).

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Another dynamic duo leading Brighton boys cross country