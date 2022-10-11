ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Remembering Father Paul: renowned Shreveport faith leader dead at 87

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0iV8jJox00

A Holy Cross legend past into his heavenly life Sunday morning. On Oct. 9, Father Kenneth Wayne Paul, commonly known as Father Paul left his life here on earth after serving the Shreveport-Bossier area for nearly 40 years.

"It is impossible to state the impact his near 40-year tenure as Rector has had on our church, our community and our city," said Reverend Garrett Boyte on Facebook.

In 1935, Paul was born in Rapides Parish where he would later leave and attend Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Upon graduation, he studied at Oxford and received his Doctorate of Theology. He returned to Louisiana in the 1960s and found his home in Shreveport.

Paul was the third and longest-serving Rector of Holy Cross Episcopal Church and began his tenure in 1968 until his retirement. Prior to joining Holy Cross he served as the Episcopal Chaplain for St. Mark's and Centenary College of Louisiana.

Following his retirement in 2007, he continued to serve Holy Cross as Rector Emeritus.

Paul was a loved figure in the community. LeVette Fuller posted a on Facebook, "You don’t have to know someone well for them to leave an indelible impression on you. It reminds me that we can all be kinder and realize the vibrations we leave behind with the people we encounter."

Throughout Paul's life, he worked tirelessly to help the most neglected within the Shreveport-Bossier area, and was responsible for founding the Holy Cross Child Placement, Holy Cross Villas and Villas West, Holy Cross Hope House and a myriad of other ministries.

"When I first met Fr. Paul, I was a second-year seminarian. And I know I’m not alone in saying he left an impression on me. His characteristic wit and charm were matched only by his dedication and support," said Boyte.

Celebrations of the Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray Street, Alexandria, Louisiana, with a visitation following the service.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Philadelphia Center, 2020 Centenary Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71104 or the ARC of Caddo- Bossier, 351 Jordan St, Shreveport, LA 71101, on whose boards he was serving and had for many years or Holy Cross Church marked for Hope House, P.O. Box 1627, Shreveport, LA 71136.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
Alexandria, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Shreveport mayoral hopeful Julius Romano

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant running for Shreveport’s mayor seat. Romano said he wants to fix Shreveport roads, water systems, and infrastructure. Crime is also one of his top priorities. “You give them pride; you give them work; you give them something to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#Faith#Jordan#Oxford
KTBS

'Laughing Man' film spotlights Louisiana homelessness

SHREVEPORT, La. - Filmmaker Zack Godshall will present 'The Laughing Man' on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as part of the Robinson Film Center's Regional Filmmakers Spotlight. The documentary profiles Thomas Alan Williamson and his daily struggle to survive as he faces homelessness in Louisiana. Though known for his infectious laugh, Thomas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport; first victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting. The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport. The three homicides make the day the deadliest by gunfire in Shreveport since a domestic shooting on Nov. 4 claimed the lives...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTBS

Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying

BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport church destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Willie Mays Street in Shreveport was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. The initial call came in shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. There were no injuries, and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy