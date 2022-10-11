Remembering Father Paul: renowned Shreveport faith leader dead at 87

A Holy Cross legend past into his heavenly life Sunday morning. On Oct. 9, Father Kenneth Wayne Paul, commonly known as Father Paul left his life here on earth after serving the Shreveport-Bossier area for nearly 40 years.

"It is impossible to state the impact his near 40-year tenure as Rector has had on our church, our community and our city," said Reverend Garrett Boyte on Facebook.

In 1935, Paul was born in Rapides Parish where he would later leave and attend Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Upon graduation, he studied at Oxford and received his Doctorate of Theology. He returned to Louisiana in the 1960s and found his home in Shreveport.

Paul was the third and longest-serving Rector of Holy Cross Episcopal Church and began his tenure in 1968 until his retirement. Prior to joining Holy Cross he served as the Episcopal Chaplain for St. Mark's and Centenary College of Louisiana.

Following his retirement in 2007, he continued to serve Holy Cross as Rector Emeritus.

Paul was a loved figure in the community. LeVette Fuller posted a on Facebook, "You don’t have to know someone well for them to leave an indelible impression on you. It reminds me that we can all be kinder and realize the vibrations we leave behind with the people we encounter."

Throughout Paul's life, he worked tirelessly to help the most neglected within the Shreveport-Bossier area, and was responsible for founding the Holy Cross Child Placement, Holy Cross Villas and Villas West, Holy Cross Hope House and a myriad of other ministries.

"When I first met Fr. Paul, I was a second-year seminarian. And I know I’m not alone in saying he left an impression on me. His characteristic wit and charm were matched only by his dedication and support," said Boyte.

Celebrations of the Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray Street, Alexandria, Louisiana, with a visitation following the service.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Philadelphia Center, 2020 Centenary Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71104 or the ARC of Caddo- Bossier, 351 Jordan St, Shreveport, LA 71101, on whose boards he was serving and had for many years or Holy Cross Church marked for Hope House, P.O. Box 1627, Shreveport, LA 71136.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.