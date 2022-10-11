Detroit Pistons' Marvin Bagley III exits preseason game with ugly knee injury

The Detroit Pistons lost an important player early in Tuesday's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Marvin Bagley III had to be helped off of the floor after slipping on the foot of Thunder forward Jalen Williams with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. His right knee bent at an awkward angle , and couldn't put any weight on his right leg as Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim helped him walk to the tunnel.

It was Bagley's second straight start. Jalen Duren, questionable before the game with shoulder soreness, subbed in for him and played seven first-quarter minutes before exiting with three fouls. Bagley was ruled out of the game, and it isn't yet known if his injury will cause him to miss extended time.

