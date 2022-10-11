ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons' Marvin Bagley III exits preseason game with ugly knee injury

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

The Detroit Pistons lost an important player early in Tuesday's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Marvin Bagley III had to be helped off of the floor after slipping on the foot of Thunder forward Jalen Williams with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. His right knee bent at an awkward angle , and couldn't put any weight on his right leg as Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim helped him walk to the tunnel.

It was Bagley's second straight start. Jalen Duren, questionable before the game with shoulder soreness, subbed in for him and played seven first-quarter minutes before exiting with three fouls. Bagley was ruled out of the game, and it isn't yet known if his injury will cause him to miss extended time.

9 Pistons predictions: Answering key questions for the 2022-23 season

Read more: Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey showcasing his speed, passing in preseason

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons' Marvin Bagley III exits preseason game with ugly knee injury

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and other early preseason thoughts

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Omari and Bryce share their thoughts on what they've seen through the first two Pistons preseason games, especially a quiet Cade Cunningham, a loud...
DETROIT, MI
BlueDevilCountry

Marvin Bagley III suffers frightening injury

Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Cade Cunningham
WKMI

Detroit Pistons Coach Dwane Casey Is NBA’s 3rd-Most Handsome Coach

An idea that has been thrown around for a while is that as a man the longer you live, the more attractive you become. Some believe that it's due to their success in life or the sizes of their wallets, but I just think that experience and age are more legit drawing points for this argument. Especially when wallets and success levels are equal, age really begins to show its value.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Little Caesars Arena#Clutchpoints#Detroit Free Press
The Ringer

A New Dawn of Detroit Basketball

Jaden Ivey takes a deep breath at the free throw line before gathering himself. The Pistons rookie drains two in a row, as Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s franchise point guard, rebounds the ball. They do this for each other after every practice. When you find one of them, you can usually find the other. They lift together. They eat together. And they often shoot free throws, as they are on this late September afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy