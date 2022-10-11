ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newjerseyisntboring.com

Top 20 New Jersey Events October 14 – October 16, 2022

Well, well, well… October is here! We are falling for Fall and it’s MANY events. Featured events include Oktoberfests, food, beer, and wine festivals, the NJ Lighthouse Weekend, the Chatsworth Cranberry Festival, and much more. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 20 New Jersey Events for October 14 – October 16, 2022.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
East Windsor, NJ
East Windsor, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Senior Citizen#Art Show#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
94.3 The Point

The New Jersey Spot Named The Most Beautiful In The Entire State

There is one place in New Jersey that is the most beautiful spot in the entire state, at least according to one major website. There is no question that the website that made this decision knows a little something about beauty. As a matter of fact, it's been in the business of beauty for decades. We're talking about Cosmopolitan.
TRAVEL
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Why so many longtime NJ restaurants are closing (Opinion)

You already know about spots like The Avon Pavillion in Avon-by-the-sea, The Inkwell in Long Branch and a list of others at the shore or inland closing down. The reason is big government. Big government's hand in keeping places like these from maintaining, flourishing, or even starting up. Small mom-and-pop...
RESTAURANTS
97.3 ESPN

3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest

When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy