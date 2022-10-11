ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

LA City Council proposes measure to expand council

LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love

What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Halts New Drive-Thrus

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this Tuesday to impose an immediate moratorium on applications for new business drive-thrus for 45 days. The measure, which went into effect immediately, comes just a month after the council installed speedbumps,...
BURBANK, CA
WEHOville.com

L.A. City Council president resigns after racist remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned her post in the wake of protests outside her Sun Valley home Monday, over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s 2-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

OCT. 18: Community Forum on Prop 1

The City of West Hollywood will host A Community Forum on Prop 1: Abortion in California, a moderated panel discussion about Proposition 1, a California Ballot Proposition and State Constitutional Amendment that, if approved by voters, would establish a Constitutional right to reproductive freedom in California, defined to include a right to an abortion and a right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#City Council
Canyon News

Lawsuits Over Vaccine Mandates For BH Firefighters Continue

BEVERLY HILLS—On October 8, Beverly Hills Councilman, John A. Mirisch’s lawyers filed a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) to prevent using courts and threats of a lawsuit for those attempting to exercise their rights to free speech. The motion comes nearly a year after Mirisch requested to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville voter guide ready for takeoff

Boystown Media Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the WEHOville Voter Guide. The company’s’ inaugural edition of the Voter Guide will be mailed directly to more than 12,000 high propensity households with a total production run of 15,000 copies. Additional copies will be shared with local businesses throughout the city and available for free to all residents. Copies can also be picked up at the Boystown Media registered office within the YMLA store at 8594 Santa Monica Blvd.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Bob Hertzberg hustling on Lindsey Horvath’s home turf

When was the last time you saw our current Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in West Hollywood?. On Sunday, you could find Los Angeles County Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg meeting and greeting West Hollywood residents. As a young man, Hertzberg lived in West Hollywood and met his wife on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and Kings Road.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy