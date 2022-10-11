Read full article on original website
LA City Council proposes measure to expand council
LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love
What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
Long Beach holding visioning meeting for proposed LGBTQ+ cultural district on Broadway
The LGBTQ+ cultural district was proposed in June and the city is hoping to have options to present to the City Council as soon as the end of 2022. The post Long Beach holding visioning meeting for proposed LGBTQ+ cultural district on Broadway appeared first on Long Beach Post.
County Supervisors Get a New $400 Million Headquarters, Residents Monitoring Public Meetings Remotely Get Glitches
It was billed as a state of the art upgrade for “public participation and openness.”. Yet it was designed without asking for any public input. Orange County supervisors dedicated $400 million in tax money and four years to building a new six-story headquarters for themselves and other county officials.
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins
Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
Burbank Halts New Drive-Thrus
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this Tuesday to impose an immediate moratorium on applications for new business drive-thrus for 45 days. The measure, which went into effect immediately, comes just a month after the council installed speedbumps,...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls to resign for joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague was recorded making crude and racist remarks. Pressure mounted on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to follow the...
L.A. City Council president resigns after racist remarks
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned her post in the wake of protests outside her Sun Valley home Monday, over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s 2-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during...
OCT. 18: Community Forum on Prop 1
The City of West Hollywood will host A Community Forum on Prop 1: Abortion in California, a moderated panel discussion about Proposition 1, a California Ballot Proposition and State Constitutional Amendment that, if approved by voters, would establish a Constitutional right to reproductive freedom in California, defined to include a right to an abortion and a right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
Lawsuits Over Vaccine Mandates For BH Firefighters Continue
BEVERLY HILLS—On October 8, Beverly Hills Councilman, John A. Mirisch’s lawyers filed a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) to prevent using courts and threats of a lawsuit for those attempting to exercise their rights to free speech. The motion comes nearly a year after Mirisch requested to...
L.A. Councilmember Nury Martinez resigns after racist remarks
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
WEHOville voter guide ready for takeoff
Boystown Media Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the WEHOville Voter Guide. The company’s’ inaugural edition of the Voter Guide will be mailed directly to more than 12,000 high propensity households with a total production run of 15,000 copies. Additional copies will be shared with local businesses throughout the city and available for free to all residents. Copies can also be picked up at the Boystown Media registered office within the YMLA store at 8594 Santa Monica Blvd.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
JORDAN COCKERAM: Making WeHo a business friendly city again — Part 2
Thanks for sticking around for Part 2 of how I want West Hollywood to be a business friendly city again! I’ve talked about what I would like to do as a city council member to support existing businesses, but what about new businesses?. Thanks to the red tape and...
Bob Hertzberg hustling on Lindsey Horvath’s home turf
When was the last time you saw our current Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in West Hollywood?. On Sunday, you could find Los Angeles County Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg meeting and greeting West Hollywood residents. As a young man, Hertzberg lived in West Hollywood and met his wife on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and Kings Road.
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
The Santa Clarita Chapter of the NAACP has released a statement addressing the Thin Blue Line Flag that has raised some concerns throughout the community. The full statement below. When the school announced that the flag will no longer be allowed on the field during games, some members of the...
