What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO