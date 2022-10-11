Read full article on original website

State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Minnesota Parent Union plans to pitch transparency campaign to MPS
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday night at a scheduled Minneapolis Public School Board meeting, a local nonprofit is calling on the district to post more information about student learning online. Minnesota Parent Union writes on its website that the nonprofit's mission is to "connect, inform, and empower parent leaders to give...
University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’
Some 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other services workers across the University of Minnesota’s five campuses are threatening to strike for the first time in history unless the university agrees to substantial pay increases. “We intend to end poverty wages at the University of Minnesota,” said Mick Kelly, 65, a cook who’s worked at the […] The post University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Twin Cities native becomes first Black woman director of UMN's School of Social Work
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Being in her office on the University of Minnesota campus is something Dr. Joan Blakey never imagined for herself growing up in St. Paul. "I grew up wanting to be a judge," said Dr. Blakey. "I've always felt a strong pull about justice." Dr. Blakey...

Minnesota Receiving Nearly 100-Million In Federal Funds
(St. Paul, MN) — The state of Minnesota is set to receive nearly one hundred million dollars in funding. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the funding of eleven state plans yesterday under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Minnesota’s funds will go toward operating six programs that provide loans and equity to small businesses and start-ups. The Treasury has approved 31 state plans overall so far under the SSBCI program, costing approximately four-point-eight billion dollars.
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
State leaders urging Minnesota high school students to explore lucrative trade jobs
By WCCO's Beret LeoneNEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Some students at Irondale High School are thinking ahead. They're part of a growing Career and Technical Education program."You're living the process of the dream of where you want to end up," said Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). "Where is your career is going to be?" State leaders from MDE, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), learned about efforts to help students explore and prepare for trade jobs Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton.The program gives students real-life...

Gov. Walz to meet with Queen Sonja of Norway
ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor TIm Walz will meet Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. Gov. Walz, will meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway and members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court will meet at 11 a.m. in order to strengthen their long-standing partnership and celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the latest reporting period remain about level from the past two weeks. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. The 7-day moving average is tough...
College students take educational tour of cannabis farm
OTSEGO, Minn. — At first glance, it looks like a regular Minnesota farm. But NorthStar Hemp is one of only a couple hundred farms statewide that can legally grow cannabis. Monday, as some of the final crops were harvested before winter, a group of Macalester College students got a close look at the plants and the CBD products they become. Junior Ishan Rayen also got to experience what it's like to chop down a sturdy hemp bush.

Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2 Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
Activists demand Minneapolis councilmembers sign moratorium on homeless encampment clearings
By WCCO's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS -- Activists pushing for a pause on homeless encampment evictions in Minneapolis were met with opposition Wednesday."It's clear that we have a problem here," said activist Paul Meringdol, who is also experiencing homelessness. "A problem that's been sided-stepped and overlooked."Outside of the Minneapolis City Council meeting, Communities United Against Police Brutality activists and some experiencing homelessness, gathered to share a resolution to put a moratorium on camp evictions in the city. They say evictions are causing health issues linked to fatigue, stress and trauma. They also say it makes it harder to help those unhoused in...
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
