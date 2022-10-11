ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Freedom
1d ago

So taxpayers are paying for security of the homeless but local and state government refuse to have security in our schools to protect our children. Government evildoers. SHAME on you! Call your local and state officials and complain.

G dub Cub
1d ago

Oh ok. Now I understand why it cost so much for WSDOT to fill pot holes and remove branches from roads. Cause we are paying to have people find long term housing for the homeless and pay for private security at homeless camps

Guest
1d ago

Unfortunately a fence doesn't stop bullets like what happened a few days ago. The neighborhood community needs security from the crime and drugs Camp Dope has caused.

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
