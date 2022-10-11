ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Police Department is recruiting for the upcoming year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is in the process of recruiting new officers for the upcoming year. The applications are open. After applying, training at the academy begins on January 9th for 13 weeks. This year, recruits will be hired on for the academy training and...
Fargo Voted the Best Tasting Drinking Water

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo’s water beat out drinking water samples from a pool of 7 competitors on Wednesday. The annual competition is part of the “Drinking Water Taste Test” at the annual “North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference” in Bismarck. Conference attendees selected...
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo

Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
Possible shots fired in South Fargo, police on scene

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what is suspected to be a possibly shooting on the city's south side. Multiple people living in the area have told WDAY Radio that police tape and a heavy law enforcement presence moved into the area of 47th street south and 28th avenue south a little after 10:30 Monday evening.
City leaders discuss future development in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to downtown Fargo. City leaders are eyeing a project that would include a nearly 500-stall parking garage, a 145-unit apartment complex and a 400-seat Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre. It would fill two parking lots in the 600 blk. of...
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
Bras Off Broadway with a traffic-stopping display

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A chain of bras hung over the side of Prairie Kitchen is to display the signature event Bras Off Broadway by 701 Eateries and Project Pink. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here and the event is to help raise funds for cancer survivors and diagnoses.
Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
Police needs help identifying person of interest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
