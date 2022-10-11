Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
‘There needs to be more resources’: Suicidal related calls are on the rise in the FM area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since September 1, there have been more than 190 calls that are suicidal related according to the dispatch logs for the Fargo Police Dept. Only a small percentage of those calls resulted in a complete suicide. “There needs to be more resources to be...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department is recruiting for the upcoming year
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is in the process of recruiting new officers for the upcoming year. The applications are open. After applying, training at the academy begins on January 9th for 13 weeks. This year, recruits will be hired on for the academy training and...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department. After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Voted the Best Tasting Drinking Water
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo’s water beat out drinking water samples from a pool of 7 competitors on Wednesday. The annual competition is part of the “Drinking Water Taste Test” at the annual “North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference” in Bismarck. Conference attendees selected...
valleynewslive.com
Locker rooms are set to close for PE classes at Horizon Middle East campus for “safety and privacy concerns”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lockers at Horizon Middle’s East campus will close starting October 17th “due to ongoing safety and privacy concerns.”. Moorhead Area Public Schools officials say Horizon East has transitioned from a six-period day to an eight-period day, which shortens each class period to 43 minutes.
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say threatened woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say, they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
valleynewslive.com
“What if I would have lost him?”: Neighborly dispute escalates to a shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A dispute between neighbors escalated to a man firing a gun at an unarmed man in Fargo city limits. The girlfriend of one of the men involved is now questioning how police handled the situation and the charges filed against her boyfriend. “What if I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Possible shots fired in South Fargo, police on scene
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what is suspected to be a possibly shooting on the city's south side. Multiple people living in the area have told WDAY Radio that police tape and a heavy law enforcement presence moved into the area of 47th street south and 28th avenue south a little after 10:30 Monday evening.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders discuss future development in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to downtown Fargo. City leaders are eyeing a project that would include a nearly 500-stall parking garage, a 145-unit apartment complex and a 400-seat Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre. It would fill two parking lots in the 600 blk. of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Woman shot through window at South Fargo apartment complex, suspects at large
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what has been confirmed as a shooting on the city's south side. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 9:46 p.m. Officers, the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance responded to the 2700 block of 47th Street South for a reported disturbance and sounds of gunfire.
valleynewslive.com
Bras Off Broadway with a traffic-stopping display
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A chain of bras hung over the side of Prairie Kitchen is to display the signature event Bras Off Broadway by 701 Eateries and Project Pink. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here and the event is to help raise funds for cancer survivors and diagnoses.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
Comments / 1