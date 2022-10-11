ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

Arkansas early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24, in Arkansas. It varies by county, but most counties will have multiple polling sites set up and will even have some locations open on Saturdays leading up to Election Day. Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said it is helpful if voters hit the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Advocate

Mike Huckabee PAC funnels cash to committee behind anti-Scott ads

This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, to include Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s response. Former Gov. Mike Huckabee’s political action committee, HuckPAC, is the primary funding source for a group behind advertising critical of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and his re-election bid. Ads targeting the mayor have appeared on […] The post Mike Huckabee PAC funnels cash to committee behind anti-Scott ads appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Arkansas' voter registration deadline is almost here

If you'd like to cast your ballot in the November elections, the deadline to register to vote is on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Washington County Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, says if you're mailing in your voter registration form, it needs to be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Voting Booth#Marijuana#Election State
ed88radio.com

Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day

Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
ARKANSAS STATE
kiow.com

Feenstra Issues Statement on Tyson Decision to Relocate Dakota Dunes Workforce to Arkansas

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after Tyson announced it would relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas:. “I am disheartened and disappointed that Tyson made the abrupt and unexpected decision to relocate its entire Dakota Dunes workforce to Arkansas. Since my days as Hull City Administrator and Iowa State Senator, I’ve been focused on the well-being and security of our families and communities. Unfortunately, this decision is absolutely contrary to the values I share with the Siouxland community and represents a complete disregard for the employees and families who have been loyal to Tyson for more than two decades. I urge Tyson to contemplate the devastating impact of this decision and reconsider keeping their Dakota Dunes office open and operational. Our Siouxland friends and neighbors deserve better.”
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers consider limiting train lengths

(The Center Square) - Getting stuck at a railroad crossing while a train passes or blocks a crossing is an inconvenience for most. For first responders, it can be life or death. "If you are talking about a medical emergency, every second counts," Matthew Stallings of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Rutledge announces funding for state drug court program

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a $1 million allocation to provide additional funding for Arkansas’s Adult Drug Court Program. Rutledge’s announcement will provide needed funds to the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts in order to support the Adult Drug Court Program across Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

If passed, what revenues from Issue 4 could go to

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go. The amendment says if...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas has highest teen birth rate in country, here's why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas currently has the highest teen birth rate in the country, according to a report from Arkansas Advocates for Children's & Families. The report found that limited access to contraceptives and a lack of sex education are two of the biggest reasons why the Natural State is leading the nation, despite having teens that aren't any more sexually active than other states.
ARKANSAS STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy