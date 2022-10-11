ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
Yakima Herald Republic

MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros resume series vs Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, the only game on the MLB playoff docket after Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees was rained out in New York. The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off.
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
FOX Sports

Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
NBC Chicago

White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners offense gets to Justin Verlander and Astros, but it’s not enough in Game 1 loss

HOUSTON — The plan was perfect … until it wasn’t. The Mariners did everything they had hoped to do against Justin Verlander on Tuesday. They could not, reasonably, have had a better start to this American League Division Series, rocking the presumptive AL Cy Young winner for six runs on 10 hits while building a 6-2 lead through four innings of Game 1 on the road.
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:21 p.m. EDT

AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York. Snyder's ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder's efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.
Yakima Herald Republic

Ciara 'loves' living in Denver

Ciara "loves" living in Denver. The 36-year-old pop star - who has been married to footballer Russell Wilson since 2016 and has Future, eight, Sienna, five, and two-year-old Win with him - had to make the move to the capital of Colorado from Seattle when her husband joined the Denver Broncos of the National Football League as a quarterback and has found the adjustment "amazing."
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers

The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima's MarJon Beauchamp scores 6 points in 13 minutes to close out his first NBA preseason

Yakima's MarJon Beauchamp proved himself to be a positive influence in Milwaukee's final preseason game Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7 forward scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting, all from 3-point range, and the Bucks held an advantage of 14 points during his 13 minutes of playing time. That +/- mark represented a team-high in a 107-97 loss to Brooklyn on Beauchamp's 22nd birthday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Morning Briefing: Oct. 12, 2022

The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on...
Yakima Herald Republic

Would the Seahawks be better off if they kept Bobby Wagner?

Should fans be disappointed in the Seahawks’ start? Should Seattle have just kept Bobby Wagner?. That and more in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with some questions edited for clarity):. @uperDaffyd asked: Why are people surprised by the results this year. I believe most people thought they were...
