MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB・
Yakima Herald Republic
MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros resume series vs Mariners
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, the only game on the MLB playoff docket after Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees was rained out in New York. The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off.
Yakima Herald Republic
Where Mariners’ ALDS loss to Astros ranks among Seattle sports’ most heartbreaking games
And, as Mariners fans learned — many for the first time — it hurt in a way only a postseason game can. Therein, of course, lies the everlasting allure of sports — the celebration of Saturday turning into the tragedy of Tuesday, and who knows what happens next, but all of it serving as one incredible drama.
Yakima Herald Republic
It’s cheaper to fly to Houston to see the Mariners than to see them in Seattle
Wanna see a Mariners playoff game? Of course you do. Wanna see a Mariners playoff game IN SEATTLE? That could be a stickier wicket. Two decades of mediocrity and hope, drudgery and longing have brought an outpouring of joy and enthusiasm for the Seattle Mariners. It's also brought demand. Demand...
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
FOX Sports
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 Reaction
Jim Bowden joins Russ Thaler to react to Game 1 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners offense gets to Justin Verlander and Astros, but it’s not enough in Game 1 loss
HOUSTON — The plan was perfect … until it wasn’t. The Mariners did everything they had hoped to do against Justin Verlander on Tuesday. They could not, reasonably, have had a better start to this American League Division Series, rocking the presumptive AL Cy Young winner for six runs on 10 hits while building a 6-2 lead through four innings of Game 1 on the road.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:21 p.m. EDT
AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York. Snyder's ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder's efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ciara 'loves' living in Denver
Ciara "loves" living in Denver. The 36-year-old pop star - who has been married to footballer Russell Wilson since 2016 and has Future, eight, Sienna, five, and two-year-old Win with him - had to make the move to the capital of Colorado from Seattle when her husband joined the Denver Broncos of the National Football League as a quarterback and has found the adjustment "amazing."
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
MLB・
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima's MarJon Beauchamp scores 6 points in 13 minutes to close out his first NBA preseason
Yakima's MarJon Beauchamp proved himself to be a positive influence in Milwaukee's final preseason game Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7 forward scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting, all from 3-point range, and the Bucks held an advantage of 14 points during his 13 minutes of playing time. That +/- mark represented a team-high in a 107-97 loss to Brooklyn on Beauchamp's 22nd birthday.
Scott Drew talks building Baylor into basketball powerhouse, 'praying' for Brittney Griner
Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew talked to Fox News Digital about how he's been able to turn around the program and offered his thoughts about alum Brittney Griner.
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Oct. 12, 2022
The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on...
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Would the Seahawks be better off if they kept Bobby Wagner?
Should fans be disappointed in the Seahawks’ start? Should Seattle have just kept Bobby Wagner?. That and more in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with some questions edited for clarity):. @uperDaffyd asked: Why are people surprised by the results this year. I believe most people thought they were...
