The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, the only game on the MLB playoff docket after Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees was rained out in New York. The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO