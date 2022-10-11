ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

KUOW

A new group of voters is active for the 2022 November election

The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Grand Rapids Press

Early voting, permanent absentee lists: How Proposal 2 could change the way you vote

Michiganders could soon see an expansion of their voting rights under one of three proposals appearing on their ballots during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Proposal 2 – more commonly known as Promote the Vote 2022, the movement behind passing the proposal, or PTV – is a wide reaching measure that would put certain voting powers directly in the state’s constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
Journal Inquirer

Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access

All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
ELECTIONS
NBC Chicago

Explainer: Why This Year's Election Day is November 8th

The 2022 midterm elections are now less than a month away, but if you’ve wondered why Americans vote in early November, there are a series of interesting explanations. In 2022, Election Day will fall on Nov. 8, making the second time in the last four election cycles that balloting has occurred on that date.
ELECTIONS
iheart.com

Midweek Midterm Election Update – October 12th, 2022

Bottom Line: Since the advent of the current two-party system (40 midterm elections) we've averaged the President's party losing 4 Senate seats and 30 seats in the House in midterm election cycles. If that were to happen this cycle, Republicans would retake control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans need only flip one Senate seat and 5 seats in the House to gain complete control of Congress entering next year. History is solidly on the side of Republicans reclaiming control of at least the House going into this cycle.
ELECTIONS

