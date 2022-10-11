Read full article on original website
Pay Attention To These Election Day Deadlines As Voting Is Set To Begin Soon
Anticipation for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections is reaching a fever pitch as a number of relevant deadlines are also rapidly approaching. The post Pay Attention To These Election Day Deadlines As Voting Is Set To Begin Soon appeared first on NewsOne.
KUOW
A new group of voters is active for the 2022 November election
The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections. A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer...
Majority of Gen Z intends to vote in upcoming midterm elections: survey
The midterm elections are mere weeks away and voters across the country will decide on consequential races, including some of the nation’s youngest voters who have indicated they plan to turnout to vote and are paying attention to a host of national and global issues. A study conducted by...
Delaware Supreme Court ends no-excuse mail ballots, same-day voter registration
On Oct. 7, 2022, the Delaware Supreme Court issued a ruling in Albence v. Biggin and Mennella, finding that a state law permitting no-excuse mail-in voting and same-day voter registration was unconstitutional. Voters may now only receive mail ballots under certain conditions and the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election will be Oct. 15.
Judge denies GOP appeal for signature checks on mail ballots
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections directed county election officials on Monday not to engage in signature matching when reviewing absentee ballot envelopes this fall after a judge rejected the GOP appeal of a state board ruling prohibiting the practice. According to a directive...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee gears up for final hearing before midterm elections
The Jan. 6 select committee tasked with investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol is poised to deliver its final public hearing before the midterm election cycle on Thursday, with the panel slated to show a slew of new footage and present an overview of attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
californiaglobe.com
Two On-The-Fence Congressional Elections In California May Hold Key to GOP Flipping House
With only a month to go before the mid-term elections, polls have found that two California congressional districts, the new 22nd and and 27th districts, are currently toss-ups and may play a big part in if the GOP takes control of the House this year. In the 22nd Congressional District,...
EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying
Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results was routine and generated little public attention
Early voting, permanent absentee lists: How Proposal 2 could change the way you vote
Michiganders could soon see an expansion of their voting rights under one of three proposals appearing on their ballots during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Proposal 2 – more commonly known as Promote the Vote 2022, the movement behind passing the proposal, or PTV – is a wide reaching measure that would put certain voting powers directly in the state’s constitution.
Journal Inquirer
Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
The Decatur Daily
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should immigration be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm election?
After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Pollsters: Over-50 voters will loom large in state’s midterm elections
Party affiliation, education level, and gender will all influence election results next month. A pair of pollsters said Wednesday voter age will too, especially those over 50, whom they predict will represent more than 60 percent of the midterm turnout. “That’s who candidates should be focused on,” said Bob Ward...
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. “There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited and trained by...
Explainer: Why This Year's Election Day is November 8th
The 2022 midterm elections are now less than a month away, but if you’ve wondered why Americans vote in early November, there are a series of interesting explanations. In 2022, Election Day will fall on Nov. 8, making the second time in the last four election cycles that balloting has occurred on that date.
iheart.com
Midweek Midterm Election Update – October 12th, 2022
Bottom Line: Since the advent of the current two-party system (40 midterm elections) we've averaged the President's party losing 4 Senate seats and 30 seats in the House in midterm election cycles. If that were to happen this cycle, Republicans would retake control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans need only flip one Senate seat and 5 seats in the House to gain complete control of Congress entering next year. History is solidly on the side of Republicans reclaiming control of at least the House going into this cycle.
