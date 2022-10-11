Read full article on original website
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Former Prichard Water workers claim utility is not paying retirement
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — After 20 years working at Prichard Water, Louis Lofton says he had to quit in 2018 due to health problems. He says the manager told him he couldn't collect his retirement, even though he'd been making contributions toward it. A November 2016 paycheck he provided shows the utility deducted $1,464 that year through November for retirement. Lofton says retirement deductions were made the entire time he worked at the utility.
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
Reality Check: Questionable terms in Prichard Water's pension plan
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Three former Prichard Water employees have reached out to NBC 15 News with complaints their retirement contributions were not paid back when they left the utility. "You take it out of my check every two weeks. I'm owed that back," said one former worker who...
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Local activists work to curb youth violence: "Anybody can be a victim"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.
Teen runaway missing out of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Fairhope Police suspect arson after 3rd fire in 8 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are on the lookout for an arsonist who they believe its responsible for 3 woods fires in less than 10 days. Investigators said firefighters responded to Fairhope's triangle property Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of Scenic 98 and Section Street, to stop a blaze from spreading out of control.
Mobilians react to 8.7% Social Security increase coming in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. The Social Security Administration said this increase is to help roughly 70 million recipients deal with inflation that’s been plaguing the country for awhile now. Some recipients said 8.7% is not enough to keep up with these high prices.
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
Man shot in a Mobile nightclub in September dies from his injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers, the man shot in Mobile's Bank Nightlife nightclub in September, has succumbed to his injuries. Police announced Thursday morning that Derrick Shavers passed away on October 8th. Officers responded early morning of Sunday September 18 2022 to reports of...
Local funeral home helps relieve pain at the pump
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bayou La Batre business was giving back today by way of free gas!. “What better gift to give than to give the gas, everybody can use some gas right about now, so we’re happy about it,” says Carlton Malone, owner of Eternal Rest Funeral Home.
Driver in deadly 2020 Citronelle crash sentenced
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The driver in a crash that killed two and injured two others on US 45 in December 2020 has entered guilty pleas to two counts of reckless manslaughter, one count of assault 1st degree and leaving the scene of an accident. Donald Crocker was...
Orange Beach cashier assault suspect caught on camera sought by police
On 9/29/2022, Orange Beach Police took a report for an assault, which took place at a local drug store. The male subject pictured is suspected of assaulting the cashier. He is wanted for questioning. If you have any information or recognize these subjects please notify Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
Salute to our Veterans: SPC4 Earl Erwin Jr.
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Specialist 4 Earl Erwin Jr. who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate...
