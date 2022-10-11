Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
2news.com
Correction: Teen Shot-Officer Fired-Texas story
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In a story published October 11, 2022, about former San Antonio police officer James Brennand being charged with assault for shooting a teen, The Associated Press erroneously reported the former Brennand’s age. He is 27, not 25.
KSAT 12
SAPD’s charges for former officer carry heavier sentence than attempted murder, law professor says
SAN ANTONIO – After being stripped of his badge, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Hours before the charges came in, protestors in front of public safety headquarters asked for the maximum punishment. When the charges were announced, many people on social media weren’t satisfied, asking for attempted murder charges.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
KSAT 12
Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
Former officer charged after shooting hamburger-eating teen: Police
Erik Cantu was eating inside a car in a McDonald's parking lot when former officer James Brennand approached him, CNN reports.
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD. According to...
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. Read the latest update here. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for San Antonio mother accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO – Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother. Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones. Briones was...
Pregnant woman wakes up to fire on southside
SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant woman woke up to a fire on the southside late Tuesday night, officials say. Just before 10:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Fenfield for a reported structure fire. A pregnant woman woke up...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
KTSA
Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
KSAT 12
Police hope surveillance video might tell them who shot driver on city’s Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police hope surveillance video from nearby businesses might tell them more about the person who shot a driver early Monday on the city’s Northwest Side. The 29-year-old victim was driving along the 3500 block of Fredericksburg Road when she was hit by a...
