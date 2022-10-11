ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Correction: Teen Shot-Officer Fired-Texas story

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In a story published October 11, 2022, about former San Antonio police officer James Brennand being charged with assault for shooting a teen, The Associated Press erroneously reported the former Brennand’s age. He is 27, not 25.
KSAT 12

SAPD’s charges for former officer carry heavier sentence than attempted murder, law professor says

SAN ANTONIO – After being stripped of his badge, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Hours before the charges came in, protestors in front of public safety headquarters asked for the maximum punishment. When the charges were announced, many people on social media weren’t satisfied, asking for attempted murder charges.
Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
