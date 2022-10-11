ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad

One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more

The New York Giants should be getting a huge boost this week with a couple of key players returning from injuries. Big Blue is off to an impressive 4-1 start despite enduring a slew of injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season. Impact players such as Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson returned to practice today and could re-enter the Giants’ lineup ahead of their Week Six matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Officially Sign OLB Bruce Irvin To PS, Make Five Other Moves

Seattle also promoted LB Cullen Gillaspia, a converted former fullback, to the active roster and waived CB Xavier Crawford. In addition, the Seahawks signed WR Kevin Kassis to the practice squad and released DE Jabari Zuniga and OT Liam Ryan in corresponding moves. Seattle’s practice squad now includes:. WR...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFL senior VP defends roughing the passer call against Chiefs in video sent to all 32 teams

The NFL's officiating office sent a video to all 32 teams Wednesday in which senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell backed the controversial roughing the passer penalty called against Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones during the Week 5 "Monday Night Football" contest vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the video, Fewell narrated, as a replay of Jones' strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was being shown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NFL

