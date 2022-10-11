Read full article on original website
10 Everyday Things Prince William Is Not Allowed to Do as the Prince of Wales
Now that Prince William is next in line for the British thrones, there is a whole list of everyday things that the Prince of Wales is no longer allowed to do.
King Charles Was ‘Horrified’ by What Queen Elizabeth’s Aide Put in a Book About the Late Monarch, Expert Says
Here's who Queen Elizabeth II gave permission to write books about her life and why King Charles III reportedly isn't happy about what was already published.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
Meghan Markle news – Queen Camilla ‘hurt & very upset’ after Prince Harry & duchess’ ‘treatment’ of King Charles
QUEEN Camilla is "very sorry" for King Charles after the treatment he got from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Biographer to the Royal Family, Angela Levin, spoke with Sky News and claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “very upset” with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral
Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu
Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected
During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
Prince William’s Real Feelings Toward Camilla Parker Bowles Revealed: Sees Her as Father’s Wife but ‘Not a Step-Grandmother to His Children’ Claims Royal Author
Prince William's past with Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly leaked into his future as he will not allow his three children to refer to her as a step-grandmother.
Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior
Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Break Their Silence After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We’re So Happy You’re Back With Grandpa’
A bond that can’t be broken. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have spoken out following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie, 32, shared a letter from herself and Beatrice, 34, to their “dearest Grannie” via Instagram on Saturday, September 17:. We’ve not been able...
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
