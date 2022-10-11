ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NJ.com

Hammonton over Atlantic Tech - Boys soccer recap

Gavin West scored two goals as Hammonton earned a 4-0 shutout victory over Atlantic Tech in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-2-3) scored three goals in each half. John Waddell dished out three assists while Carter Bailey finished with one goal and one assist. Michael Darnell had two saves and made it difficult...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee

Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway defeats Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap

Lindsey Baxter, Emily Sewell, and Adalynn Vatseva scored for Gateway in its 3-0 victory against Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (5-5-1) did its damage early as it scored all three goals in the first half. Penelope Floyd also had an assist. Paulsboro fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills defeats Westwood - Boys soccer recap

Pascack Hills avenged an earlier season loss to Westwood as it defeated the Cardinals 4-2 in Montvale. With the win, Pascack Hills won its third in a row and improved to 8-5 while Westwood fell to 7-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap

Maddie Caruso scored twice to help New Egypt build a big lead in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win over Doane Academy in New Egypt. Alexis Ulikowski also scored in the opening 40 minutes and Gillian Horvath assisted on all three goals. Sam Rotundo made 12...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results and links for Oct. 13-14

Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-4) at Manasquan (11-4), 2:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. Colts Neck (13-3) at Red Bank Regional (14-2), 2pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4. Hillsborough (9-3) at...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt defeats Westampton Tech - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Sample had three goals and an assist to lift New Egypt past Westampton Tech 5-2 in Westampton. Tied 1-1 at halftime, New Egypt (11-2-1) took control in the second half as it outscored Westampton Tech 4-1. Matt Stizza also recorded a goal and an assist while Braeden Fischer netted one.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
NJ.com

Becton defeats Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

Brandon Gjekaj had three goals and one assist as Becton earned a 5-4 win against Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Tied at three at halftime, Becton (8-5) outscored Bergen Charter 2-1 in the second half. Sal Fonseca also tallied a goal and two assists. Bergen Charter fell to 11-4. The N.J....
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

