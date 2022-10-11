Read full article on original website
Related
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 12
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Hammonton over Atlantic Tech - Boys soccer recap
Gavin West scored two goals as Hammonton earned a 4-0 shutout victory over Atlantic Tech in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-2-3) scored three goals in each half. John Waddell dished out three assists while Carter Bailey finished with one goal and one assist. Michael Darnell had two saves and made it difficult...
No. 6 Ramapo survives 2OT thriller against Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
With 34 seconds left in double overtime, Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 3-2 in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo improved to 11-2 while Northern Highlands fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
Point Pleasant Boro over Toms River North - Shore Conference Girls Soccer Tournament, Second Round
Kyleigh Cilento’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro notched a 1-0 victory over tenth-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Anna McCourt assisted the game-winner for 11-1 Point Boro. The victorious Panthers advance to play the winner of Red Bank Catholic and...
Rancocas Valley edges Florence in 2nd OT - Boys soccer - S. J. Coaches Cup -1st round
Caden Devers connected in double overtime as top-seeded Rancocas Valley won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Florence in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (10-2-1) will host the winner between Saturday’s game of eighth-seeded Egg Harbor and ninth-seeded Washington Township in the quarterfinal round on Monday, Oct. 17.
No. 7 Westfield over No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys soccer recap
Zachary Preucil scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into the first half off an assist from Ryan Bertch as Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1-0 in Scotch Plains. One goal was enough for Michael Lieberman, who made three saves to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer Group and conference rankings for Oct. 13
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee
Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
Which Group 2 girls soccer teams are favorites, contenders to win sectional title?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is a little over a week away, and now that we’re more than halfway through the regular season, it’s time to look at the top sectional title contenders in Group 2. Scroll through the post below to get a full look...
Gateway defeats Paulsboro - Girls soccer recap
Lindsey Baxter, Emily Sewell, and Adalynn Vatseva scored for Gateway in its 3-0 victory against Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (5-5-1) did its damage early as it scored all three goals in the first half. Penelope Floyd also had an assist. Paulsboro fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports...
Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Tuesday, Oct. 11
No. 4 Southern 2 Toms River East 0 (25-9, 25-9) No. 6 Williamstown 2, Clearview 0 (25-7, 25-20) Paramus 2, No. 12 Bergen Tech 1 (13-25, 30-28, 25-15) No. 14 Old Bridge 2, J.P. Stevens 0 (25-17, 25-8) No. 16 Hunterdon Central 2, Phillipsburg 0 (25-14, 25-19) No. 18 Donovan...
Saddle River Day over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul paced Saddle River Day with two goals in its 3-0 win over Midland Park in Midland Park. Julia Pope added one goal for Saddle River Day, which scored two goals in the second half. Olivia DiDomizio dished out two assists in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports...
Pascack Hills defeats Westwood - Boys soccer recap
Pascack Hills avenged an earlier season loss to Westwood as it defeated the Cardinals 4-2 in Montvale. With the win, Pascack Hills won its third in a row and improved to 8-5 while Westwood fell to 7-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
New Egypt over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap
Maddie Caruso scored twice to help New Egypt build a big lead in the first half on its way to a 3-0 win over Doane Academy in New Egypt. Alexis Ulikowski also scored in the opening 40 minutes and Gillian Horvath assisted on all three goals. Sam Rotundo made 12...
Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results and links for Oct. 13-14
Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-4) at Manasquan (11-4), 2:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. Colts Neck (13-3) at Red Bank Regional (14-2), 2pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4. Hillsborough (9-3) at...
New Egypt defeats Westampton Tech - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Sample had three goals and an assist to lift New Egypt past Westampton Tech 5-2 in Westampton. Tied 1-1 at halftime, New Egypt (11-2-1) took control in the second half as it outscored Westampton Tech 4-1. Matt Stizza also recorded a goal and an assist while Braeden Fischer netted one.
Becton defeats Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Gjekaj had three goals and one assist as Becton earned a 5-4 win against Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Tied at three at halftime, Becton (8-5) outscored Bergen Charter 2-1 in the second half. Sal Fonseca also tallied a goal and two assists. Bergen Charter fell to 11-4. The N.J....
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0