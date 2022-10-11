Read full article on original website
Bexar County Judge Wolff delivers final State of the County address as 20-year tenure comes to an end
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is saying goodbye after 20 years in the county’s highest seat. During his final State of the County address, Judge Wolff reflected on some of his biggest achievements during his speech and laid out what may be the priorities for the next judge.
KSAT 12
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.
KSAT 12
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that 49 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month were victims of a crime. The move clears a pathway for those migrants to get a special visa to stay in the country that they otherwise would not have received.
tpr.org
Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off
This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
Austin Chronicle
Fallout From DWI Crash Follows Hays County Commissioner
Beginning Oct. 16, if Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith wants to drive anywhere for the next five months, he first must exhale into a device linked to his ignition. In September, activist news outlet Caldwell/Hays Examiner (for whom this writer works)* reported the Dripping Springs-area Republican – seeking re-election against independent candidate Susan Cook in November – was arrested by the Austin Police Department in 2021 for Driving While Intoxicated.
Safety concerns raised following recent events at Migrant Resource Center
SAN ANTONIO — Questions remain surrounding the safety of asylum seekers at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center following recent events, including alleged mistreatment of female migrants carried out by a former firefighter. KENS 5 learned last week about the resignation of San Antonio firefighter Eric Aunskt after receiving...
KSAT 12
Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
KSAT 12
Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
KSAT 12
World-class linear park to debut upgrades as first phase nears completion
SAN ANTONIO – San Pedro Creek Culture Park is a one-of-a-kind urban greenspace on the western edge of downtown San Antonio. The park officially debuted to the public on May 5, 2018. The world-class linear park is the result of a joint effort by Bexar County, the San Antonio...
KSAT 12
40-acre fire fully contained in far Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire in far Southeast Bexar County grew to 40 acres and destroyed one abandoned building before it was fully contained Monday night. The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Donop Road. San Antonio Fire, Bexar County Fire, and...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
easttexasradio.com
Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen
Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
What we know about the San Antonio teen shot by fired SAPD officer
There's a protest against the officer on Tuesday.
