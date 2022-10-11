ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that 49 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month were victims of a crime. The move clears a pathway for those migrants to get a special visa to stay in the country that they otherwise would not have received.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off

This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Fallout From DWI Crash Follows Hays County Commissioner

Beginning Oct. 16, if Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith wants to drive anywhere for the next five months, he first must exhale into a device linked to his ignition. In September, activist news outlet Caldwell/Hays Examiner (for whom this writer works)* reported the Dripping Springs-area Republican – seeking re-election against independent candidate Susan Cook in November – was arrested by the Austin Police Department in 2021 for Driving While Intoxicated.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Search continues for 'Perla' in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard

SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
OLMOS PARK, TX
KSAT 12

40-acre fire fully contained in far Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire in far Southeast Bexar County grew to 40 acres and destroyed one abandoned building before it was fully contained Monday night. The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Donop Road. San Antonio Fire, Bexar County Fire, and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen

Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

